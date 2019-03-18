Privy Council clerk Michael Wernick retires

Jody Wilson-Raybould has accused Wernick of pressuring her to head off criminal charges for SNC-Lavalin

Clerk of the Privy Council Michael Wernick arrives for a swearing in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Monday, March 18, 2019. Wernick, clerk of the Privy Council _ the country’s top bureaucrat _ is leaving his job, telling Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in an open letter that recent events show him there is no path for a “relationship of mutual trust” if the Conservatives or NDP form the next government. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Michael Wernick, clerk of the Privy Council — the country’s top bureaucrat — is leaving his job, telling Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in an open letter that recent events show him there is no path for a “relationship of mutual trust” if the Conservatives or NDP form the next government.

Former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould has accused Wernick of pressuring her to head off criminal charges for SNC-Lavalin.

Trudeau says he’ll be replaced at the top of the federal public service by Ian Shugart, currently the deputy minister of foreign affairs.

The Canadian Press

