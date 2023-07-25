The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating whether police action contributed to serious injury claimed by a man who was released after being picked up by police for alleged public intoxication in downtown Nanaimo. (File photo)

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating whether police action contributed to serious injury claimed by a man who was released after being picked up by police for alleged public intoxication in downtown Nanaimo. (File photo)

Probe underway after man reports serious injuries after Nanaimo arrest

Allegedly intoxicated man was held in a cell overnight at Nanaimo RCMP detachment

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating an incident in Nanaimo in which an individual sustained serious injuries.

The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia that investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

According to an IIO B.C. report, information provided by the RCMP states that at about 2 a.m. on July 14, officers responded to a report of an allegedly intoxicated man near an address on Wharf Street. The man was arrested and lodged in Nanaimo RCMP detachment cells. When the man was being released the following morning, July 15, he requested medical attention, B.C. Emergency Health Services were contacted and he was transported to hospital for treatment.

On Thursday, July 20, the man reported to the RCMP that he had sustained a serious injury and the RCMP notified the IIO B.C. the following day.

Initial investigative steps will seek to confirm when and how the man sustained his injury and what role, if any, police actions or inactions may have played.

The IIO B.C. is asking anyone with relevant information or video footage of the incident to contact the IIO at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form at http://iiobc.ca.

READ ALSO: Man dies 2 days after being released from custody in Parksville


chris.bush@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsIndependent Investigations Office of B.C.NanaimoRCMP

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. ranchers struggle as drought sends hay prices soaring
Next story
High winds once again force closure of Highway 4 east of Port Alberni

Just Posted

District of Port Hardy municipal signage. (North Island Gazette file photo)
Port Hardy council decides against amending harbour bylaw due to ‘safety issues’

The new McDonalds restaurant that is being built in Port Hardy is coming along at a quick pace. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
McDonald’s on track for fall opening, says director of corporate services

Black Press Media file photo
Port McNeill RCMP investigating 2 separate boating incidents

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber performs at a concert marking the end of Formula One, in Jidda, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. How did he get his start in music? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Amr Nabil)
QUIZ: Are you ready for some sounds of summer?