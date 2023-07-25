Probe underway after man reports serious injuries after Nanaimo arrest

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating whether police action contributed to serious injury claimed by a man who was released after being picked up by police for alleged public intoxication in downtown Nanaimo. (File photo)

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating an incident in Nanaimo in which an individual sustained serious injuries.

The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia that investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

According to an IIO B.C. report, information provided by the RCMP states that at about 2 a.m. on July 14, officers responded to a report of an allegedly intoxicated man near an address on Wharf Street. The man was arrested and lodged in Nanaimo RCMP detachment cells. When the man was being released the following morning, July 15, he requested medical attention, B.C. Emergency Health Services were contacted and he was transported to hospital for treatment.

On Thursday, July 20, the man reported to the RCMP that he had sustained a serious injury and the RCMP notified the IIO B.C. the following day.

Initial investigative steps will seek to confirm when and how the man sustained his injury and what role, if any, police actions or inactions may have played.

The IIO B.C. is asking anyone with relevant information or video footage of the incident to contact the IIO at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form at http://iiobc.ca.

READ ALSO: Man dies 2 days after being released from custody in Parksville



chris.bush@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsIndependent Investigations Office of B.C.NanaimoRCMP