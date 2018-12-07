(Black Press file image)

Property assessments to rise again on Vancouver Island

Some areas could see their assessment’s spike as much as 20 per cent

Residents on Vancouver Island should expect an increase in the assessed value of their single-family homes once again.

Ahead of BC Assessment’s annual release for 2019, assessor Tina Ireland said, “most of the province in the single-family market, the increase they can expect to see is about five to 15 per cent. But if we look specifically at the Greater Victoria area for single-family dwellings, that increase is a little less at about five to 10 per cent.”

Central and northern Vancouver Island, however, can expect a slightly higher increase of 10 to 20 per cent.

“Those increases are mirrored in the strata market as well,” Ireland said.

Nearly 360,000 property assessments will be sent out to home owners on Vancouver Island.

READ MORE: Victoria’s vacancy rate predicted to rise above one per cent

The assessments are based on the market conditions as of July 1, compared to the same date the year before. These assessments will determine the share of property taxes within a community.

“If all assessments in the city of Victoria all go up the same amount and yours goes up the same amount as everyone else’s, it really doesn’t impact your property taxes. But if your assessment goes up greater or less than the average change for your municipality, that’s when there would be an impact on your property taxes,” Ireland said.

Notices will be sent out in the first week of January 2019, but property owners whose assessment is increasing significantly more than the average change will get their notices later this month. Around 50,000 early notification letters will be sent out across B.C. this year.

Ireland said that after Jan. 1, property owners can see their assessment online, and are able to compare it to their neighbours’ at www.bcassessment.ca.

READ MORE: Oak Bay sees 12 per cent jump in average residential property value

@KeiliBartlett
keili.bartlett@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. woman accosted by man posing as police officer
Next story
WHL League refutes rumour that Kootenay ICE moving out of B.C., for now

Just Posted

It’s the last day to vote in B.C.’s referendum on electoral reform

Ballots must now be dropped off in person to meet the deadline of 4:30 p.m.

Property assessments to rise again on Vancouver Island

Some areas could see their assessment’s spike as much as 20 per cent

BREAKING: Van caught on fire, the cause still unknown

Port Hardy Fire Rescue has since put out the van on fire late last evening.

Wet snow, rain expected on Vancouver Island this weekend

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement on Dec. 7

Fisherman arrested for extreme drunkenness after driving boat in circles north of Port Hardy

“The boat operator was grossly impaired and an open container of liquor was located nearby.”

Fashion Fridays: 5 style secrets you need to know

Kim XO, lets you in on her style secrets each Fashion Friday on the Black Press Media Network

Do you adjust the thermostat without telling your partner?

A new survey suggest 30% of Canadians admit they turn the heat up out down without permission

B.C. petition to end wolf cull submitted to province

Wolf Awareness says more habitat must be protected to save ailing caribou

WHL League refutes rumour that Kootenay ICE moving out of B.C., for now

Contrary to reports out of Winnipeg, no announcement is coming Monday, says WHL

When will we get results on B.C.’s electoral referendum?

Elections BC said it depends on the number of ballots it receives

Girl opens Christmas present she gave to boy when she dumped him in 1971

Adrian Pearce, now a married father of two, received the small present from his highschool sweetheart

Why this former B.C. junior hockey player’s league records may never be broken

On BCHL’s new all-time stats page, Shane Kuss is tops for career points and assists

Oil producers from around the world join forces and cut production again

Oil producers have been under pressure to reduce production following a sharp fall in oil prices

Chinese Huawei executive facing US extradition to appear in B.C. court

Arrest of Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of the Chinese telecom giant Huawei, came as a jarring surprise to some

Most Read