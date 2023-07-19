Province announces new seniors long-term care facility for Campbell River

BC Health Minister Adrian Dix (left) and Premier David Eby announce the plan to build a three-storey long term care facility on the west side of the North Island Hospital, Campbell River campus that will accomodate 153 long-term care beds. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror BC Minister of Health Adrian Dix (at podium) announces the plan to build a three-storey long term care facility on the west side of the North Island Hospital, Campbell River campus that will accomodate 153 long-term care beds. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror An artist’s conception of the 153-bed, three-storey long-term care facility that will be built besides the North Island Hospital, Campbell River campus. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Premier Dave Eby was in Campbell River Wednesday, July 19 to announce a new, 153-bed long-term seniors care facility will be built in the community.

“People in Campbell River and around B.C. deserve good health care at every stage of life, and that’s why improving high-quality long-term care is a top priority for our government,” the premier said. “This new long-term care facility will be a vibrant new home for seniors on Vancouver Island. Seniors deserve to age with dignity and receive the care they need in the community they know and love.”

The new three-storey long-term care facility will be on the west side of the North Island Hospital, Campbell River campus, at 375 Second Ave. It will bring a total of 153 long-term care beds to the region, including a 10-bed hospice unit, a 26-bed convalescent care unit and a 26-bed specialized population unit.

“This new long-term care home in Campbell River will help to address the significant need for more long-term care beds on Vancouver Island, and it will go a step further,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, who was also in town for the announcement. “By expanding the service to meet several other levels of care needs, we can ensure that people in the region will be supported in ways that they can live independently for as long as possible; and for those who need long-term care service, this home will be there for them to continue to live happy, fulfilled lives closer to their community.”

The project is in the procurement phase with construction expected to begin in 2025 and conclude in 2027.

“We are delighted to be taking the next step toward building this new care home that will serve residents of Campbell River and area,” said Leah Hollins, board chair, Island Health. “People who reside in this new facility will live with dignity in a supportive, home-like environment.”

The care home will have two main buildings, each containing “households” accommodating 12 to 13 residents in single bedrooms with bathrooms, including one larger room to accommodate bariatric residents or those with special equipment needs. It will also have the social and recreational spaces found in a typical home, such as a living room, dining room, activity space and access to the outdoors.

“This new long-term care home will bring much-needed services for seniors in the North Island,” said Michele Babchuk, MLA for North Island. “The range of services in the new care home will give seniors, and their loved ones, peace of mind knowing they will be supported with the health care they need, close to home.”

The specialized unit will support individuals requiring long-term care, but would benefit from specialized services to meet their needs. Examples are a younger adult population, or those experiencing challenges related to traumatic brain injury, mental-health or substance-use issues.

The convalescent unit will provide short-stay enhanced rehabilitation supports for seniors who would benefit from a period of rehabilitation before returning to their own homes.

There will also be a hairdressing salon, space for activities and special events, as well as space for an adult day program that will enable people to live independently in the community, while receiving services to support their well-being and health. A stand-alone daycare facility will also be built with capacity for 37 children.

The capital cost of the project is estimated to be approximately $134 million. Funding is from the provincial government through Island Health with a $53.6-million contribution from the Comox Strathcona Regional Hospital District. The facility will be built, owned and operated by Island Health.

Long-term care communities provide care for people with complex care needs who can no longer live safely and independently at home, and who require 24-hour nursing care. The range of services will be delivered by trained staff.

To meet growing demand during the past five years, government has invested approximately $2 billion to expand and improve quality care for seniors in British Columbia, including investments in primary care, home health, long-term care and assisted living.

Campbell RiverHealthcareSeniors