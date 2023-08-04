The provincial government remains in consultations with the first 10 municipalities targeted for additional housing, but final figures are expected to be announced shortly. (Black Press Media file photo) The provincial government remains in consultations with the first 10 municipalities targeted for additional housing, but final figures are expected to be announced shortly. (Black Press Media file photo)

The provincial government remains in consultations with the first 10 municipalities targeted for additional housing, but final figures are expected to be announced shortly. (Black Press Media file photo) The provincial government remains in consultations with the first 10 municipalities targeted for additional housing, but final figures are expected to be announced shortly. (Black Press Media file photo)

Province plans to release B.C. major market housing targets shortly

Housing ministry staff working with first 10 municipalities targeted for additional housing: Kahlon

The provincial government remains in consultation with the first 10 municipalities targeted for additional housing.

B.C.’s housing ministry said consultations with the cohort will continue through August with the final numbers expected to be announced shortly thereafter.

In late May, Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon announced Vancouver and Victoria would be among the first communities subject to new housing targets set by the provincial government under legislation passed last year. Abbotsford and Delta in the Fraser Valley; North Vancouver, West Vancouver and Port Moody in Greater Vancouver; Oak Bay and Saanich in Greater Victoria and Kamloops also made the list.

Provincial authority to set housing targets in those municipalities comes from the Housing Supply Act passed late last fall. It encourages municipalities, starting those with what the province calls “the greatest need and highest projected growth,” to build more housing by knocking down barriers, including updating zoning bylaws and streamlining local development approval processes.

RELATED: B.C. hands down first set of housing targets to 10 communities

That process — which includes reviewing housing needs reports, Official Community Plans and regional growth strategies — has been ongoing. But the legislation setting those targets also includes what the province calls “compliance options as a last resort” should municipalities struggle to create the necessary conditions for housing.

Once the targets become public, the province plans to update the public every six months.

“For those communities, who are having challenges after six months, we have the ability to bring in an independent advisor that will help where the barriers may be and help them make progress and if we that progress is being made, then we have the ability as a province to step in and make the decisions that we believe are necessary to ensure affordable housing in communities,” Kahlon said in June.

@wolfgangdepner
wolfgang.depner@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureHousing

Previous story
Woman injured during bear attack in northwest B.C.
Next story
Port McNeill embracing vision for a freeride skatepark

Just Posted

The Port McNeill Skate Park Committee is fundraising to build a new park within the next five years. (ottawagraphics/Pixabay.com)
Port McNeill embracing vision for a freeride skatepark

Ally Briscoe breaking the world record in the single buck event at the STIHL TIMBERSPORTS International Women Cup 2023 in Rotterdam on June 10, 2023. (Ally Briscoe/Contributed to Black Press Media)
World-record holder ready to defend her Canadian Logger Sports Championship

The Town of Port McNeill's municipal hall. (Derek Koel photo)
Koel’s Notes: Port McNeill council discusses fate of famous burl

photo contributed by James Furney
Fire that set Port McNeill’s ‘World’s Biggest Burl’ ablaze not criminal in nature