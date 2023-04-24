PSAC workers and supporters picket in front of President of the Treasury Board Mona Fortier’s office in Ottawa on Friday, April 21, 2023. One of Canada’s largest labour disruptions has entered a sixth day, as the union representing thousands of striking public-service workers looks to delay access to ports. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Public service union to picket at locations with more impact as strike enters Day 6

Sides exchanged offers during the weekend

One of Canada’s largest labour disruptions has entered a sixth day as the union representing thousands of striking public-service workers looks to hamper access to ports.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada says more than 100,000 of its staff remain on strike, some of whom will move their picket lines today to strategic locations more likely to have an impact on the federal government.

National President Chris Aylward says Ottawa presented an offer Saturday afternoon, which the union countered with its own proposal that same day.

Yet the office of Treasury Board President Mona Fortier says it made a second proposal Saturday that the union had not responded to by late Sunday.

Earlier this weekend, the two sides accused each other of poor communication as bargaining teams sort out how much to increase wages to account for inflation and whether civil servants have a right to work remotely.

The two parties have been at odds since negotiations began in June 2021, and the union insists it can find other financing if it depletes the strike fund it’s been using to pay those on the picket line since Wednesday.

Federal PoliticsLabourPublic Sector Bargaining

