Puppy’s home in question as BC Supreme Court considers canine clash

Justice Joel Groves granted an injunction prohibiting the sale or transfer of the dog

  • May. 17, 2021 10:45 a.m.
– Kamloops This Week

A B.C. Supreme Court judge has granted an injunction prohibiting the sale of a golden retriever puppy at the centre of a dispute between Kamloops residents.

The plaintiffs, Drew and Amy Atkinson, entered into an agreement with defendants Greg Mysynuk and Crystal Dunlop to receive the first pick of the litter in exchange for loaning their dog out to stud, court documents detailed.

The Atkinsons chose a puppy named Hunter from the litter of six, but upon explaining they intended to give the dog to a family friend, the defendants backed out of the deal and offered $1,000 as compensation, claiming they were entitled to choose who would home the puppies.

The defendants were unwilling to agree to give up the pick of the litter to the Atkinsons because they had already sold all the dogs, according to a notice of civil claim.

The plaintiffs said they found online posts indicating the dogs were all being sold for $3,000 each and were unwilling to accept the $1,000 because it was not the intended compensation and is not a fair value for the puppy, as they were being sold for $2,000 more.

The Atkinsons’ lawyer, Daniel McNamee, made the request on Wednesday (May 12) to stop the defendants from giving away the puppies and for a declaration to be made that the plaintiffs are the rightful owner of Hunter.

Justice Joel Groves granted the injunction, which prohibits the sale, transfer or in any way giving up responsibility for the disputed dog. He added the injunction is to become permanent unless the defendants can convince him otherwise by May 18.

McNamee told KTW his clients wanted to get the word out in hopes no one will breach the order.

Most Read