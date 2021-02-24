A new bridge is being put in place over the Quatse Estuary Trail breach. (Port Hardy Bulldozing photo)

Quatse Estuary Trail renovations nearing completion

Port Hardy Bulldozing and Onsite Engineering have contracts on the project.

The Gwa’dzi (Quatse) Estuary Trail will be reopening after a new bridge is installed. Restoration work has been underway since December and will continue on through March.

According to the District of Port Hardy’s website, the focus of the project is “to breach the Gwa’dzi (Quatse) Estuary Trail that currently bisects the estuary to help restore the natural tidal processes and increase tidal flow into the upper estuary.

These tidal processes are important to maintain healthy ecosystems and vital to sustain the various species of fish and wildlife that use the estuary.”

ABOUT THE PROJECT

Nature Trust BC, a non-profit dedicated to building a treasury of wild natural areas to conserve iconic and important species at risk, is leading the $400,000 project in partnership with the Kwakiutl First Nation. Funding is coming from a combination of the Coastal Restoration Fund from the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation, the province, and some COVID-19 related economic stimulus funding. Port Hardy Bulldozing and Onsite Engineering have contracts on the project.

Most Read