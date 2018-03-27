Alexandre Bissonnette is shown in a photo from his Facebook profile page. The man accused in the slayings at a Quebec City mosque last year pleaded not guilty Monday to six charges of first-degree murder and six of attempted murder.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Facebook

Quebec mosque shooting suspect pleads not guilty

The man accused in the slayings at a Quebec City mosque last year, Alexandre Bissonnette, pleads not guilty

The man accused of killing six men as they attended prayer at a Quebec City mosque last year pleaded not guilty Monday to six charges of first-degree murder and six of attempted murder.

Alexandre Bissonnette, who was handcuffed and had shackles around his ankles, entered the 12 not-guilty pleas in Quebec Superior Court,

The preliminary procedures that began Monday and resume Wednesday were struck with a publication ban.

Related: Vigil held for those killed at Quebec mosque

Jury selection is scheduled to start April 3.

The charges against Bissonnette, 28, are related to an attack at the Islamic Cultural Centre in January 2017. The counts of attempted murder involve five people who were struck by bullets and a sixth charge encompasses the other 35 people present at the mosque.

Many members of Quebec City’s Muslim community were present in court Monday.

Related: Accused in Quebec City mosque shootings returns to court on murder charges

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
FTC is investigating Facebook over privacy practices
Next story
B.C. woman finds cougar inside her house

Just Posted

Beacon Tattoo Co. brings ink to Port Hardy

Professional Tattoo artist Patrick Berube has set up shop on Market Street

Federal court dismisses ‘Namgis First Nation’s bid to block fish farm restocking

Justice Manson said Marine Harvest has made “good faith” attempts at consultation with the ‘Namgis.

Lucy Haché reveals the inspiration behind her second book ‘Stars’

“Stars was written as part of a process of healing for me as a Kwakwaka’wakw woman”

North Island Highland Dancing Association’s 47th Annual dance competition

Mayumi Hinatsu won the aggregate for her category and the Jonathon Burns memorial trophy

Memorial gazebo to honour logging history in Woss

WFP and TimberWest have provided donations to the project

Are you plogging yet? Canadians are jumping on board a clean new trend

Melanie Knight in Vancouver has taken up a 30-day challenge to collect trash for 10 minutes

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. government to increase access to MRI exams

Health minister Adrian Dix made the announcement at Surrey’s Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre

Canada’s greenhouse gas targets few and far away

B.C. missing original 2020 target, needs big reduction by 2030

Meet Canada’s first Surfrider Youth Club

Ucluelet Secondary School students raise awareness about protecting the environment

These USB chargers could pose risk of shock, fire

Health Canada warns of safety hazards and has issued a recall of multiple products

B.C. father starts petition after son jabbed by needle he found outside

Jeff Arlitt has started an online petition calling for mandatory use of ‘vanish point needles’

B.C. woman finds cougar inside her house

She chased the cougar around her home for 30 minutes

Canadian whistleblower at centre of privacy scandal to testify in UK

He had alleged Cambridge Analytica used data harvested from Facebook users to help Trump in 2016

Most Read