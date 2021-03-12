A house in Errington caught fire Thursday night, March 10. (PQB News photo)

Raging blaze destroys Vancouver Island home, 5 people get out safely

Crews battled fire for several hours to control blaze in Errington

Five people and their pets managed to escape a raging fire that destroyed a home in Errington late Thursday night (March 11).

The Errington Fire Department battled for hours to contain the blaze on Price Road.

Fire chief Troy Bater said they received assistance from the Parskville Fire Department and the Coombs Fire Department.

“The fire was already fully involved when we arrived on scene,” said Bater. “It took us over three hours to get the fire out but we also had to spend time dousing hot spots. We didn’t finish until 5:30 this morning.”

Bater said there were five people in the house who got out safely, as well as their pets. But the house is going to be a write-off as the damages are extensive, he said.

“We’re still investigating the cause of the fire,” said Bater. “It’s still undetermined at this time.”

A neighbour, Marijka Neal, whose property backs to the home that caught fire, said she’s thankful everyone got out safely.

READ MORE: Parksville Fire Department on the lookout for volunteer firefighters

“It could have been much more devastating,” said Neal. “The firefighters did an amazing job.”

Neal said neighbours and friends are rallying to help the family.

“I think there are people trying to set up something, I am not sure what,” said Neal.

Neal said the need for community support is paramount. A year ago her daughter wandered off for several hours before being located. The community rallied behind her family and now she wants to do the same.

“I understand the need for community support when you’re going through something traumatic,” said Neal. “Errington stepped up to the plate to help us and I definitely to pay it forward by being supportive as possible.”

Michael.Briones@pqbnews.com

Most Read