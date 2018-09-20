(Pixabay)

Rain and high winds to hit Vancouver Island this afternoon

Thursday and Friday to see downpour of 20 to 50mm and high winds on Vancouver Island

Winds of 40 to 60 kilometres per hour are on their way to Vancouver Island, with potential rainfall warnings coming today.

Gusty winds are expected to hit the south coast Thursday and Friday, bringing heavy rain at times to Vancouver Island and the inner south coast. Southeast winds are also anticipated.

“Given the much drier than normal conditions experienced this summer, some drought-stressed trees could be more susceptible to wind damage at these moderate speeds,” a weather alert from Environment Canada said on Sept. 20.

READ MORE: Victoria sees no rain in July

The rain is expected to begin midday Thursday and last throughout the evening with growing intensity. Between 20 to 50mm will continue early Friday, followed by 30 to 50 more millimetres of downpour through Saturday morning, when it is forecasted to end.

It’s parts of East Vancouver Island, the North Shore of Metro Vancouver and Howe Sound that are forecasted to see the most rainfall.

