Rain-slick road warning issued for North Island highways

  • Sep. 7, 2018 1:30 a.m.
  • News

Wet weather and residual oil, dust or leaves on on road surfaces make driving conditions slick, the North Island’s highway service contractor is warning.

Mainroad North Island Contracting LP issued a reminder to motorists to slow down with the return of rain today. Slippery road equals a longer stopping time. Drivers are advised to maintain a safe following distance – at least four seconds between you and other motorists.

Mainroad crews will be patrolling the service area but if you see a highway issue or debris, contact Mainroad’s 24-hour toll free hotline at 1-877-215-7122.

Motorists are also encouraged to visit www.drivebc.ca for the latest road conditions.

