Rainbow Country Daycare selected as prototype site for B.C. childcare initiative

The daycare is the only one across the North Island that was selected for the cost-saving program.

THOMAS KERVIN PHOTO Daycare could be free for families who earn less than $45,000 a year, but only at prototype sites.

Only one daycare was selected across the North Island to take part in a new B.C.-wide universal child care initiative.

Port Hardy’s Rainbow Country Daycare was selected among 260 applicants for what is known as B.C.’s Universal Child Care Prototype Site earlier this month, which could save parents several hundreds of dollars.

Not only that, but staff will also receive the $1 per hour extra on their wage, which comes in effect January 2019.

“It is very exciting for us to be part of British Columbia Early Learning and Child Care Prototype,” says Lynda Heavenor and Marnie Smith. “Not only are (we) able to offer parents positive financial benefits to families with children who attend the (daycare),” they added.

The two mentioned they are excited to take part to “test and evaluate funding and operations models that will help British Columbia move forward with (a) universal child care system.”

The new model came into effect at the start of November, which will reduce child care fees for a number of families on the North Island.

For parents who enrol their children from Monday to Friday could save $200 a month, according to a B.C. news release. Children who attend daycare for less than three days but for the entire day, then parents could save at least $10 a day to a cap of $200 a month.

“Through our participation, the maximum amount that any family with children enrolled at our facility will pay is $200 per child per month,” they added. “Under this program, households earning up to $111,000 annually in pre-tax income could be eligible for a benefit that may further reduce their monthly child care fee. For families earning $45,000 or less per year may result in them receiving free childcare.”

“We receive monthly payments based on our enrollment,” the two concluded, “as a parent with a child enrolled your childcare fees are being significantly reduced.”

B.C. has provided more information on the Affordable Child Care Benefit online for parents interested in enrolling their child in a daycare participating as a prototype site.