THOMAS KERVIN PHOTO Daycare could be free for families who earn less than $45,000 a year, but only at prototype sites.

Rainbow Country Daycare selected as prototype site for B.C. childcare initiative

The daycare is the only one across the North Island that was selected for the cost-saving program.

Only one daycare was selected across the North Island to take part in a new B.C.-wide universal child care initiative.

Port Hardy’s Rainbow Country Daycare was selected among 260 applicants for what is known as B.C.’s Universal Child Care Prototype Site earlier this month, which could save parents several hundreds of dollars.

Not only that, but staff will also receive the $1 per hour extra on their wage, which comes in effect January 2019.

“It is very exciting for us to be part of British Columbia Early Learning and Child Care Prototype,” says Lynda Heavenor and Marnie Smith. “Not only are (we) able to offer parents positive financial benefits to families with children who attend the (daycare),” they added.

The two mentioned they are excited to take part to “test and evaluate funding and operations models that will help British Columbia move forward with (a) universal child care system.”

The new model came into effect at the start of November, which will reduce child care fees for a number of families on the North Island.

For parents who enrol their children from Monday to Friday could save $200 a month, according to a B.C. news release. Children who attend daycare for less than three days but for the entire day, then parents could save at least $10 a day to a cap of $200 a month.

“Through our participation, the maximum amount that any family with children enrolled at our facility will pay is $200 per child per month,” they added. “Under this program, households earning up to $111,000 annually in pre-tax income could be eligible for a benefit that may further reduce their monthly child care fee. For families earning $45,000 or less per year may result in them receiving free childcare.”

“We receive monthly payments based on our enrollment,” the two concluded, “as a parent with a child enrolled your childcare fees are being significantly reduced.”

B.C. has provided more information on the Affordable Child Care Benefit online for parents interested in enrolling their child in a daycare participating as a prototype site.

Previous story
Four coastal B.C. communities to receive funding for maritime information pilot project
Next story
Former President George H.W. Bush dies at age 94

Just Posted

Rainbow Country Daycare selected as prototype site for B.C. childcare initiative

The daycare is the only one across the North Island that was selected for the cost-saving program.

Sunset Elementary School films music video for national class challenge

Students take part in exciting challenge for chance to win $5,000 worth of instruments.

WFP’s Englewood operation to reopen in March following four-month winter closure

“The four-month window I don’t think is unusual,” due to weather constraints says WFP’s chief forester

Vancouver Island communities top voter participation in electoral referendum

Parksville-Qualicum, Saanich North and the Islands, Oak Bay-Gordon Head cast most ballots

Commercial fishing is Canada’s most dangerous job, report states

Senate Committee on Fisheries and Oceans gives recommendations to improve safety for fish harvesters

VIDEO: 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Alaska

No tsunami warning is in effect for B.C., according to the government

Former President George H.W. Bush dies at age 94

Family spokesman Jim McGrath says Bush died shortly after 10 p.m. Friday

Canucks Report: Not a November to remember

Vancouver stumbles to 3-8-3 monthly record

Leonard Krog steps down as MLA of Nanaimo

Nanaimo mayor anticipates byelection sometime in January

Four coastal B.C. communities to receive funding for maritime information pilot project

New maritime awareness system to improve insight into weather, shipping information

VIDEO: Vancouver Island’s Long Beach named one of world’s best

“It feels like I’m walking in a painting.”

FOLLOW-UP: 7 Hills given extra grant funds to replace power poles

The golf and country club is now able to move forward in replacing ageing infrastructure.

$10,000 raised in one day for family of mother and daughter killed in bear attack

Valérie Théorêt and her daughter, 10-month-old Adèle Røsholt,were fatally attacked Nov. 26

VIDEO: Nearly 60 feral cats caught in one B.C. neighbourhood

Two volunteers caught and neutered 59 cats from one Chilliwack cul-de-sac with more still to catch

Most Read