BC RCMP seized large amounts of psilocybin mushrooms, and precursor chemicals used to produce fentanyl and MDMA in two recent Metro Vancouver drug busts. (Jane Skrypnek/Black Press Media)

BC RCMP seized large amounts of psilocybin mushrooms, and precursor chemicals used to produce fentanyl and MDMA in two recent Metro Vancouver drug busts. (Jane Skrypnek/Black Press Media)

RCMP arrest 6, seize fentanyl-producing chemicals in 2 B.C. drug busts

800 kilograms of fentanyl and MDMA precursors found in Metro Vancouver sites

Two recent Metro Vancouver drug busts ended in six arrests and enough precursor chemicals to produce 262 million doses of fentanyl and three million doses of MDMA, among other things.

The BC RCMP’s Federal Serious and Organized Crime unit searched more than a dozen residences and storage facilities in Vancouver, North Vancouver, Burnaby, Delta, Richmond and Surrey in February and March, following two separate investigations.

The first resulted in the arrest of one man and one woman for their alleged involvement in importing chemicals required to make illicit drugs. Police also seized those chemicals – 600 kilograms of a fentanyl precursor valued at $600,000, and 200 kilograms of an MDMA precursor valued at $120,000.

RCMP estimate the quantities could have produced 262 million doses of fentanyl and three million doses of MDMA.

Police also seized three high end vehicles, two luxury watches, electronic goods, cash and cannabis.

The second investigation ended in the arrest of four people, one of whom is ranked as a provincial priority for his alleged involvement in Metro Vancouver gang conflict.

Police seized multiple firearms, millions of doses of illicit drugs, precursor chemicals, and a pill pressing machine capable of producing 60,000 pills per hour.

None of the arrested suspects have been identified as charges against them haven’t yet been approved.

READ ALSO: Backpack-wearing pigeon caught ‘in training’ at Abbotsford prison

B.C. RCMP seized hundreds of thousands of pills and numerous firearms in two recent Metro Vancouver drug busts. (Jane Skrypnek/Black Press Media)

B.C. RCMP seized hundreds of thousands of pills and numerous firearms in two recent Metro Vancouver drug busts. (Jane Skrypnek/Black Press Media)

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeDrug bustRCMP

Previous story
Supreme Court agrees to hear appeal from media over Quebec secret trial
Next story
B.C. creates $5M animal-disease response program to make farmers, ranchers more resilient

Just Posted

Have some thoughts about my thoughts? Email editor@northislandgazette.com
Tyson’s Thoughts: The North Island has always had a weird aversion to skateparks

People supporting the forestry industry walk down Shoppers Row in Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
SRD to set up new natural resources committee

A health-care rally drew hundreds of frustrated residents from all over the North Island to the Town of Port McNeill on Saturday, March 11. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Hundreds gather for rally, Island Health announces actions taken to strengthen North Island

Tyson Whitney Photography
NIEFS job fair a big hit at the Civic Centre in Port Hardy, over 500 people attended

Pop-up banner image