RCMP arrest knife-wielding man at gunpoint during Duncan’s Christmas Kick Off

The arrest startled some onlookers

A 35-year-old Mill Bay man was arrested at gunpoint at the Duncan Christmas Kick Off celebrations Friday night after having been seen waving a large knife while walking through a group of teens.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP officers had been at the event on proactive foot patrols anyway but were quickly called to a different type of action.

The arrest startled some onlookers as police drew their guns and pointed them at the accused, who “was still brandishing the knife and displaying aggressive behaviour,” according to police.

“A witness to the arrest stated ‘Isn’t that a bit excessive?’ referring to the officer’s handgun. This officer made split second decisions to protect others and himself, and succeeded without injury to anyone,” explained Staff Sgt. Chris Swain. “You will see us in a visible way, carrying firearms at public events such as this, Remembrance Day and other events for community safety and security.”

Detachment spokesman Sgt. Trevor Busch said officers carry many tools on their belts and have extensive training in order to safely deal with a wide variety of threats to the public.

“The duties of a police officer can be dangerous and I would like to remind everyone that if you see an arrest taking place, or an officer with their firearm out, please keep back at a safe distance and appreciate that you may not know all the details leading up to the arrest,” Busch said. “Our officers are invested in our community, we love to attend community events and give out candy canes, but ultimately we are there for your safety.”

Weapons-related charges are being recommended as a result of the incident.


sarah.simpson@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Prince Rupert man who killed foster parents in 2017 receives three-year sentence
Next story
UN Indigenous rights becoming law in B.C., John Horgan tells chiefs

Just Posted

North Island Midget Eagles go 4-0 to start Tier 3 season

The weekend featured a long-awaited return to home ice for the North Island Midget Eagles.

Tri-Port Peewee Wild win third game of the season against Cowichan Valley Capitals

Up next, the Wild have a two-game series on road Dec. 7-8.

Man hunt: Port McNeill RCMP catch suspect on the run

Chester was transported to the hospital for injuries and then to the Port McNeill RCMP detachment.

North Island Bantam Eagles dethrone Kings and avenge loss to Grizzlies

“Revenge is a dish best served cold”

Aaron Frost earns Most Valuable Player in Forestry award

“Throughout his life, Aaron has been devoted to safety both in work and life”

$50,000 reward offered for B.C. man wanted in international money laundering scheme

Cong Dinh is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant

Prince Rupert man who killed foster parents in 2017 receives three-year sentence

Man was found guilty of manslaughter in stabbing deaths of foster parents

RCMP arrest knife-wielding man at gunpoint during Duncan’s Christmas Kick Off

The arrest startled some onlookers

UN Indigenous rights becoming law in B.C., John Horgan tells chiefs

Justin Trudeau urged to implement declaration Canada-wide

Disastrous sportfishing season on the Fraser River a ‘wakeup call’

Big Bar slide curtailed Fraser fishing opportunities for 2019, affecting the economy

Dog needs surgery, tests after being found ‘immobilized, terrified’ in B.C.’s Peace region

Mistletoe was found by a passerby in a remote part of B.C.’s northern regions

B.C. teacher suspended for three days for getting ‘visibly angry’ in front of Grade 4 class

There have been multiple other incidents before latest suspension

Shoppers Drug Mart’s online portal for medical pot comes to B.C.

The portal was launched for Ontario customers earlier this year

‘Extremely violent’ fugitive in Surrey murder arrested in California: IHIT

Brandon Teixeira is charged in connection with the October 2017 shooting death of Nicholas Khabra

Most Read