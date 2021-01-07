RCMP arrest suspect after reports of naked man running through Qualicum Beach forest

Oceanside RCMP say they apprehended a Parksville man for alleged indecency in the St. Andrews Heritage Forest in Qualicum Beach.
According to Cpl. Jesse Foreman, police received two separate calls about a naked man running through the forest in the morning of Jan. 1.
Oceanside RCMP attended and patrolled the area. They found a man, who they say appeared to be intoxicated when questioned. They went on to arrest a 23-year-old suspect.
The man was later released on a promise to appear and he is due in provincial court in Nanaimo on Feb. 25.
— NEWS Staff
