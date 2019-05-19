Campbell River RCMP arrested a violent prolific offender Saturday after a struggle that involved the police use of a taser. File photo

RCMP arrest violent offender on Vancouver Island

Police struggle with suspect and take him down with a taser

  May. 19, 2019 11:00 a.m.
  • News

RCMP members arrested a violent prolific offender after a brief struggle on Saturday.

On May 18, the Campbell River Community Response Unit located a violent prolific offender allegedly in the process of committing another offence near Holm Road. The male suspect has a documented history of fleeing from police.

The suspect had allegedly been driving while prohibited and when officers moved in to arrest him he tried to flee and fight with officers to avoid being arrested.

After a brief struggle, the suspect was taken into custody with the assistance of a conducted energy weapon deployment – known commonly as a taser – and is facing possible charges of driving while prohibited, assault of a peace officer and resisting arrest.

Police did not release the name of the suspect or any information about a court appearance.

Campbell River RCMP officers and the suspect both suffered minor injuries due to the arrest.

“It is thanks to the quick actions and dedication of our Community Response Unit that this male is in custody,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Maury Tyre. “It is extremely important to us here at the Campbell River RCMP that individuals with high levels of criminality are removed from the streets when they are committing offences in order to keep the public in Campbell River safe.”

The RCMP reminds the public that if they see criminal acts being committed to call them immediately, or if they feel uncomfortable about their identify, to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

For trans people, gender-swap photo filters are no mere game
Carbon dioxide at highest levels for over 2.5 million years, expert warns of 100 years of disruption

North Island Eagles minor rep ockey organization hand out year-end awards in Port McNeill

It was quite the season and then some for minor rep hockey here in the North Island.

North Island resident to campaign on climate, economy for Liberal Party seat in Ottawa

Peter Schwarzhoff joins race for the second time in North Island-Powell River riding

Press release: Port Alice Health Centre service model announced

“a sustainable and dependable model of health care service delivery in Port Alice is a priority”

First annual Pride Day coming to Port Hardy in August

Pride contributes to a more inclusive and safe community for LGBTQ+ identifying individuals.

Blaney plan helps seniors late with taxes

Simple solution to important issue: North Island-Powell River MP

UPDATE: B.C. pilot killed in Honduras plane crash

The crash happened in the Roatan Islands area, according to officials

B.C. VIEWS: Reality of our plastic recycling routine exposed

Turns out dear old China wasn’t doing such a great job

Carbon dioxide at highest levels for over 2.5 million years, expert warns of 100 years of disruption

CO2 levels rising rapidly, now higher than at any point in humanity’s history

B.C. ferry stops to let black bear swim past near Nanaimo

Queen of Oak Bay brakes for wildlife in Nanaimo’s Departure Bay

Mother dead, child in critical condition after carbon monoxide poisoning at Shuswap campground

The woman was found unresponsive insider her tent and the youth was taken via air ambulance to hospital

Canada's parole officers say correctional system has reached breaking point

About half of Canada’s federal parole officers work inside penitentiaries and correctional institutions

Montreal researchers create audible hockey puck for visually impaired players

Three years ago, Gilles Ouellet came up with the idea for a puck that makes a continuous sound

Vancouver Island MusicFest: 'House bands' from the golden age of rock and R&B

Some of America’s greatest session musicians are coming to the Comox Valley this summer

