Nanaimo RCMP are asking for help locating Gordon Oper, 40, who was reported missing Wednesday and hasn’t been in contact with his family since Monday. (Photo submitted)

RCMP ask for help finding missing motorcyclist on Vancouver Island

Gordon Oper hasn’t been in touch with his family since early this week

Nanaimo RCMP are asking for help locating a missing man who may be riding his motorcycle somewhere on Vancouver Island.

Police issued a press release Friday asking for help finding Gordon Oper, 40, who was reported missing Wednesday and hasn’t been in contact with his family since Monday.

“Oper maintains regular contact with family and for him to stop all communication is out of character, and have caused them concern,” noted the RCMP press release.

Oper may be travelling on a black Harley Davidson motorcycle with a white pinstripe. Investigators have confirmed that he was at Stella Lake north of Campbell River earlier this week.

Oper is caucasian, 5-foot-9, 175 pounds, with a moustache and goatee and has a small tattoo under his left eye. He walks with a noticeable limp.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2020-13136.

READ ALSO: Second search fails to turn up missing Nanaimo senior


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

missing person

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian police to make home visits to enforce mandatory quarantine for travellers

Just Posted

RCMP ask for help finding missing motorcyclist on Vancouver Island

Gordon Oper hasn’t been in touch with his family since early this week

Canadian police to make home visits to enforce mandatory quarantine for travellers

Police forces have been asked to help verify Canadians are complying with the Quarantine Act

Message from North Island MLA Claire Trevena ahead of Easter weekend

‘Our government is trying to assist, whether it is with rent or financial support’

Village of Port Alice presents financial plan for 2020-2024

In this plan, the village reduced their budgeted expenditures for 2020 by 24% from 2019.

VIDEO: More than 85 people displaced by Campbell River apartment fire

Traffic is being diverted around Dogwood Street and 9th Avenue

VIDEO: Easter festivities may be scaled back, but it can still be a fun holiday

COVID-19 circumstances have dictated that the holidays may not be perfect

B.C. jails grant early release for close to 100 inmates due to COVID-19

The move, which impacts offenders serving intermittent sentences, is to prevent spread of virus

COVID-19 world update: U.S. to start antibody tests; drones enforce lockdown in Italy

Comprehensive update of coronavirus news from around the world

Lower Mainland hunting store sees 200% increase in firearm sales

Co-owner of Wanstalls says increase due to a variety of reasons

People needing addiction services feeling ‘abandoned’ during pandemic

The province is trying to increase access to addiction care through a phone line of experts, doctors

COVID-19: B.C. ER nurse self-isolates in travel trailer, apart from family

Marcia Kent says situation is difficult but worth it to keep twin boys safe

B.C. unveils $5M for mental health supports during the COVID-19 pandemic

Will include virtual clinics and resources for British Columbians, including front-line workers

VIDEO: Community rallies around Campbell River fire victims

Emergency Social Services volunteers logged over 100 hours in first day after fire

B.C.’s COVID-19 rent supplement starts taking applications

$300 to $500 to landlords for April, May and June if eligible

Most Read