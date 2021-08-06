RCMP ask for help to locate missing Cowichan man

Where is Jeffrey Purych?

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating the 34-year-old who was reported missing on July 30, but was last seen in June.

“There is nothing to indicate foul play at this time, and it’s not uncommon for Jeffrey Purych to be out of touch with family for extended periods,” said RCMP spokesman Sgt. Chris Manseau. “Since his disappearance, police have followed up on several leads and possible sightings, however Jeffrey Purych remains missing.”

Purych is described as a Caucasian male with blonde hair and blue eyes standing five-foot-five and weighing roughly 110 pounds.

Those with information as to Purych’s whereabouts are urged to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522, their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

cowichan valleymissing person