A Phoenix Police Department officer reaches for a new Axon Body 2 body camera as another precinct gets their cameras assigned to them Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Phoenix. Outfitting RCMP officers with body-worn cameras at 700 detachments will cost an estimated $131 million over five years.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Ross D. Franklin

A Phoenix Police Department officer reaches for a new Axon Body 2 body camera as another precinct gets their cameras assigned to them Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Phoenix. Outfitting RCMP officers with body-worn cameras at 700 detachments will cost an estimated $131 million over five years.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Ross D. Franklin

RCMP body cameras to costs $131 million over five years: federal budget officer

The note says that the Mounties could face higher costs in rural and remote detachments

Outfitting RCMP officers with body-worn cameras at 700 detachments will cost an estimated $131 million over five years.

A parliamentary budget officer costing note says RCMP are expected to purchase 12,500 camera subscriptions for use across the country.

The price tag for the camera and digital evidence management system was based on data from the Toronto Police Service.

The note says that the Mounties could face higher costs in rural and remote detachments.

There were calls for officers to wear the technology last year during global demonstrations demanding more police accountability.

Some experts say there isn’t enough evidence to prove the cost of the cameras results in improved policing.

The Canadian Press

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘One of the biggest Black settlements in Western Canada’ has rich history
Next story
Crisis calls in B.C. still climbing despite hope brought by rollout of COVID-19 vaccine

Just Posted

The bumper crop of spuds donated by a local farmer. (Sandra Daniels photo)
2,000 pounds of locally grown potatoes being given away in Port McNeill today

Mash ‘em, fry ‘em, stick ‘em in a stew

Salon Wild owner Angela Makela giving little Blakely Devlin a new hairdo. (Debra Lynn photo)
Business is booming for new Port Alice Salon

The new salon in Port Alice is seeing a high volume of customers.

Latoya Wiks is making life as normal as possible for her five kids, but having everyone share one crowded room is stressful. Pictured with baby Tobias and three-year-old Novah. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Families displaced by fire still looking for housing

The suspicious January fire dispossessed 15 families in Port Hardy

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney will be hosting virtual townhalls in Feb. and March. Photo supplied by Rachel Blaney
North Island-Powell River MP to host virtual townhalls

‘I have missed personally visiting with residents in our small and remote communities.’ — Blaney

A Tri-Port Wild player gets her gear checked out before hitting the ice. (Nicki Ranger photo)
Port Hardy minor hockey holds safety week to help teach youth about their gear

Gear checks can be a component of game or tournament play in the older divisions.

(Pixabay)
BREAKING: B.C. expands mandatory mask rules in schools, rolls out ‘rapid response teams’

Masks will be mandatory for middle and high school students except for a few scenarios

Molly the corgi is on the mend after getting attacked by a larger dog Jan. 26, 2021 in Parksville. (Submitted photo)
Owner of dog that injured smaller pooch in Parksville willing to pay vet bills

‘So many stepped forward to help me’

The Cerebral Palsy Association of B.C. is warning of soliciting phone calls from imposters posing as team members. (Black Press - file photo)
Cerebral Palsy Association of B.C. warns of scammers

Organization does not solicit donations by phone

Skip The Dishes introduced $0.99 customer surcharge to B.C. deliveries Wednesday after the province limited its ability to charge restaurants for delivery services. (Submitted photo)
Skip the Dishes adds ‘tone-deaf’ $0.99 fee to B.C. delivery orders

Company introduces customer surcharge after the province issues an order limiting its ability to charge restaurants amid the pandemic

(Black Press Media files)
Canada bans large cruise ships from domestics waters for one year

Adventure-seeking pleasure craft remain banned from entering Arctic waters

A cougar was caught on home surveillance video on Feb.3 in an east Courtenay neighbourhood. Video still/Cat Pedersen
With video: Cougar caught roaming Island neighbourhood

The area in Courtenay is home to popular walking trails

(Phil McLachlan/Black Press file)
Big White ties new COVID-19 case growth to ‘unsanctioned Australia Day gatherings’

Positive cases continue to stem from privately managed group housing

Chuck’s Burger Bar says it has launched an investigation after allegations of sexualized violence against an employee were made public. (Facebook/Chuck’s Burger Bar)
Victoria police now investigating reports of sexual assault, harassment at downtown restaurant

Many people came forward after calls for information, police say

Michael Elendu, 19, is wanted Canada-wide for the stabbing murder of a man in Calgary. Police say he may be hiding in B.C. (Calgary police handout)
Man wanted Canada-wide for murder may be hiding out in B.C: police

Michael Elendu, 19, from Calgary is accused of stabbing 20-year-old Kyreese Wright in December

Most Read