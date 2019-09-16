A destroyed building on the Ashcroft Reserve after the 2017 Elephant Hill wildfire. Photo: Barbara Roden

RCMP conclude investigation into 2017 Elephant Hill wildfire

Files have been turned over to BC Prosecution Service

The RCMP have concluded their investigation into the 2017 Elephant Hill wildfire, and have now turned the file over to the BC Prosecution Service.

“This was a complex file that took the time necessary given the scope and scale of the investigation,” RCMP Staff. Sgt. Janelle Shoihet tells The Journal.

“Our investigative findings have recently been provided to the BC Prosecution Service and we will continue to address any additional requirements they may have as part of the charge assessment process.”

Shoihet says that process is also a complex one.

“They have to review all the investigative findings and see what charges would be appropriate. We’re committed that if they need further information we’ll provide that as they move forward. If the investigation requires follow-up they’ll shoot it back to us, and then we’ll go back to them.”

Shoihet says the case is the largest wildfire investigation she can remember.

The investigation into the Elephant Hill wildfire has been underway since the fire expanded in size on July 7, 2017. It destroyed more than 200 homes and buildings, forced the evacuation of thousands of people, and burned more than 192,000 hectares. It was not brought completely under control until late September 2017.

Early in the investigation, it was determined that the fire was human-caused, although railway activity has been ruled out as a possible cause.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. wants to be part of global resolution in opioid company bankruptcy claim
Next story
People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier invited to two broadcast debates

Just Posted

VIDEO: Terry Fox Run returns to Port Hardy for the first time since 2016

All told, Port Hardy’s Terry Fox Run raised $2,200.30 with more still coming in.

2019 FEDERAL ELECTION: Meet the candidates for the North Island-Powell River riding

In an effort to inform the North Island-Powell River riding constituents, we… Continue reading

Port Hardy celebrates Pride Day at Sacred Wolf Friendship Centre

In the evening, FISH TACO: A Seaside Drag performance was held at the Quarterdeck Pub.

Federal election: Meet the North Island candidates

We begin this series on the federal election by asking about their motivation for running.

Port McNeill Lions Club on the verge of shutting down, needs members

Stewart and Hinton hope volunteers will step forward to help them through this difficult time.

VIDEO: Liberals make child care pledge, Greens unveil platform on Day 6 of campaign

Green party leader Elizabeth May unveils her party’s platform in Toronto

RCMP conclude investigation into 2017 Elephant Hill wildfire

Files have been turned over to BC Prosecution Service

B.C. wants to be part of global resolution in opioid company bankruptcy claim

Government says settlement must include Canadian claims for devastation created by overdose crisis

Two Nanaimo residents share $5-million Lotto 6/49 prize

Jesse Logan and Teresa Winters Day matched all six numbers in Aug. 21 Lotto 6/49 draw

Police seize drugs, money in raid of room at hotel in Duncan

Ontario woman arrested at scene

Island campground on the chopping block as ALC deadline looms

Owners fighting to continue facility’s operation, with a huge outpouring of support

B.C. ends ‘birth alerts’ in child welfare cases

‘Social service workers will no longer share information about expectant parents without consent’

U.S. student, killed in Bamfield bus crash, remembered as ‘kind, intelligent, talented’

John Geerdes, 18, was one of two UVic students killed in the crash on Friday night

Free Tesla 3 offered with purchase of Surrey townhome

Century Group’s offer for Viridian development runs through Oct. 31

Most Read