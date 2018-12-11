RCMP ‘desperate’ for clues in case of missing Parksville mom

Carmel Gilmour was last seen more than a year ago

Oceanside RCMP are still “desperate for clues” a year after a Parksville mother went missing.

Carmel Gilmour, 36, was reported missing in mid-November of 2017 after she was last seen near Little Mountain in Parksville.

She was seen leaving the area alone in her brown 2002 Chevy Venture. Gilmour’s vehicle was seen along the waterfront in Qualicum Beach the next day and was recovered by police from that area a week later.

During the last year, Oceanside RCMP say they have followed up with numerous tips and leads trying to determine what happened to Gilmour, but have learned very little to help them in their search.

“I feel that someone in the Oceanside community knows what happened to Carmel and I encourage them to come forward and speak to police,” said Sgt. Stephen Rose of the Oceanside RCMP. “Carmel has left behind children that she loved and this is completely out of character for her.”

Gilmour is described as a white woman with hazel eyes, brown hair, five-foot-six and 150 pounds with a medium build.

Anyone with information regarding Gilmour is asked to call the Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111 and ask to speak to Constable Nardi.

For those that wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

