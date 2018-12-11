Oceanside RCMP are still searching for clues on the whereabouts of 36-year-old Carmel Gilmour a year after she went missing from the Parksville area. - Submitted photo

RCMP ‘desperate’ for clues in case of missing Parksville mom

Carmel Gilmour was last seen more than a year ago

  • Dec. 11, 2018 10:30 a.m.
  • News

Oceanside RCMP are still “desperate for clues” a year after a Parksville mother went missing.

Carmel Gilmour, 36, was reported missing in mid-November of 2017 after she was last seen near Little Mountain in Parksville.

She was seen leaving the area alone in her brown 2002 Chevy Venture. Gilmour’s vehicle was seen along the waterfront in Qualicum Beach the next day and was recovered by police from that area a week later.

Related: UPDATE: Police continue to seek missing Qualicum Beach woman

Related: Woman still missing, investigation ongoing

During the last year, Oceanside RCMP say they have followed up with numerous tips and leads trying to determine what happened to Gilmour, but have learned very little to help them in their search.

“I feel that someone in the Oceanside community knows what happened to Carmel and I encourage them to come forward and speak to police,” said Sgt. Stephen Rose of the Oceanside RCMP. “Carmel has left behind children that she loved and this is completely out of character for her.”

Gilmour is described as a white woman with hazel eyes, brown hair, five-foot-six and 150 pounds with a medium build.

Anyone with information regarding Gilmour is asked to call the Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111 and ask to speak to Constable Nardi.

For those that wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

— NEWS Staff

Previous story
Too many die in heavy truck crashes, B.C. auditor says
Next story
Prosecutor signs off on former B.C. Liberal government’s quick-wins probe

Just Posted

UPDATE: Police say false bomb threat came from computer and printer in the school

“The threat was a hoax by a student,” said Port McNeill RCMP.

Winds of up to 90 km/hr forecasted to hit Vancouver Island

Environment Canada is warning that loose objects may cause damage

VIDEO: North Island Bantam Eagles still undefeated, dominate Oceanside Generals in Port Hardy

Who can stop the North Island Bantam Eagles? The answer so far this season is, well, no one.

VIDEO: North Island Atom Eagles tie Victoria Ice Hawks, fall in rematch

The North Island Atom Eagles will be back in league play action at home in January.

Strong winds expected to hit north, west Vancouver Island: Environment Canada

Environment Canada said southeast winds will reach speeds of 70 to 90 kilometres per hour

VIDEO: Close encounter with a whale near Canada-U.S border

Ron Gillies had his camera ready when a whale appeared Dec. 7

RCMP ‘desperate’ for clues in case of missing Parksville mom

Carmel Gilmour was last seen more than a year ago

Famous giant tortoise DNA may hold fountain of youth: UCBO

After Lonesome George’s death he still provides clues to longer life

Oogie Boogie, Sandy Claws and coffin sleigh part of B.C. couple’s holiday display

Chilliwack couple decorates their house for the holidays using Nightmare Before Christmas theme

First Nation sues Alberta, says oilsands project threatens sacred site

Prosper Petroleum’s $440-million, 10,000-barrel-a-day plans have been vigorously opposed by Fort McKay

North Okanagan site of first RCMP naloxone test project

Free kits, training to be provided to high-risk individuals who spend time in cell blocks

1 arrested after bizarre incident at U.S.-B.C. border involving bags of meth, car crash

Man arrested after ruckus in Sumas and Abbotsford on Thursday night

More B.C. Indigenous students graduating high school: report

70% of Indigenous students graduated, compared to 86% across all B.C. students

2 facing animal cruelty charges after emaciated dog found in B.C.

Amy Hui-Yu Lin and Glenn Mislang have been charged with causing an animal to continue to be in distress

Most Read