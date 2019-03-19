The search for two teenagers presumed drowned in the Pend d’Oreille River is ongoing.

RCMP divers find Volkswagen Beetle in B.C. river, two teens still missing

A woman, 18, and boy, 15, remain missing after plunging into Pend d’Oreille River

RCMP divers have found the car that went into a West Kootenay river on Sunday, but their search continues for two Fruitvale teenagers who are missing and presumed drowned.

A Volkswagen Beetle drove off the road down a steep embankment and into the Pend d’Oreille River Sunday afternoon, near Seven Mile Dam Road.

The driver, a woman from Salmo, and a 15-year-old girl from Warfield managed to escape the submerged vehicle. But two teenagers, a 15-year-old boy and 18-year-old woman from Fruitvale, did not make it to shore.

The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team have been at the scene since Monday.

Police ask drivers to avoid the area while the RCMP continue to investigate this tragic crash.

The BC Coroners Service has been advised. No names have been released publicly.


