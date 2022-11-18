(File photo)

RCMP: Hit-and-run on Alberni Highway sends 1 person to hospital

Police on the lookout for red Ford F-150 pickup truck

Police are looking for a pickup truck they say was involved in a hit-and-run collision on the Alberni Highway Thursday morning (Nov. 17).

Sgt. Shane Worth of the Oceanside RCMP said one person was transported to hospital after a red Ford F-150 pickup truck, licence plate RD 070B, reportedly struck another vehicle from behind at high speed in the highway’s 1900 block at approximately 10:15 a.m.

“The pickup truck initially stopped after the crash, but quickly left the scene eastbound on Alberni Highway toward Highway 19,” Worth said.

Coombs-Hilliers Fire Department and BC EHS also responded to the incident.

The fire department extricated one person from a vehicle, according to Theresa Benoit, Lieutenant of Fire Prevention and Training.

Coombs-Hilliers Fire also assisted BC EHS with vehicle stabilization, which involves using block cribbing or struts to keep the vehicle from moving while the patient is removed, because the vehicle was in a ditch and at risk for movement, Benoit said.

Paramedics cared for and transported one patient to hospital in stable condition, according to BC EHS.

Police are actively looking for the pickup truck and ask that if anyone sees it or knows its location to please contact the Oceanside RCMP and quote file number 2002-11330.

