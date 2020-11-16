Fairview Elementary in Maple Ridge is closed as of Nov. 16, 2020 after a weekend break-in left the school with “significant” damage, the district says. (Google)

Fairview Elementary in Maple Ridge is closed as of Nov. 16, 2020 after a weekend break-in left the school with “significant” damage, the district says. (Google)

RCMP identify 12 and 10-year-old in connection to weekend break-in at Lower Mainland school

Community is raising funds for Fairview Elementary in Maple Ridge

RCMP have revealed two suspects, a 12-year-old and 10-year-old, in connection to a weekend break-in at a Maple Ridge elementary school that has resulted in the school being closed for repairs, police announced Monday morning.

Police said they were called to Fairview Elementary (12209 206 St.) on Sunday around 7:30 a.m. after motion alarms were triggered.

“Frontline Police and the Integrated Police Dog Services attended and searched the school observing substantial property damage which has resulted in the school being closed for repairs,” said Cst. Julie Klaussner with Ridge Meadows RCMP.

“The investigation revealed two suspects and subsequently a 12-year-old was arrested and a 10-year-old in accompaniment was identified,” she added.

The Ministry of Children and Family Development is now involved, police said.

“This was an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public or students at the school,” Klaussner noted.

The Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows School District issued a letter to families of Fairview Elementary yesterday explaining that the interior of the building had been vandalized and due to “significant” damage the school will not open Monday, and as a result instruction will move online.

READ MORE: B.C. teachers’ union calls on Horgan to limit Fraser Health class sizes to 15 students

“While we don’t yet know the full scope of the work that will be required, we anticipate that the school will remain closed for in-classroom instruction this week,” said Jenn Gallop, acting principal of the elementary school.

Families who are able to support online learning from home are asked to email the student’s teacher by 3 p.m. Monday (Nov. 16) “to advise if you will require a district-issued device or if you have technology at home that your child can use.”

A staff list is available on the school website at elementary.sd42.ca/fairview/staff-list/.

Each student’s teacher will provide families with additional information about when online instruction will begin, the district said.

“If you are not able to support online learning from home for your child during this week and urgently require assistance because of this arrangement, please contact either myself (Jennifer_Gallop@sd42.ca) or vice principal Nicole McKenzie (Nicole_McKenzie@sd42.ca) by noon on Monday (Nov.16), so that we can discuss options and put supports in place for your family,” said Gallop.

The school is currently closed as RCMP conduct their investigation.

“I am sorry to have to share this unfortunate news,” said Gallop. “We will provide you with an update on the timeline for school re-opening as soon as we are able to access the school and the district is able to make a full assessment.”

While the school prepares to switch to online instruction student can access the “first five days of the Remote Learning Fall 2020 learning activities” at gss.sd42.libguides.com/fairviewlibrary.

READ MORE: Schools, hospitals top B.C.’s COVID-19 protection list

Shawna Hunter started a Go Fund Me campaign to help the school staff rebuild “their wonderful spaces again.”

“We know how much the staff put their hearts into their classrooms and school for our kids,” the online campaign says. “Now all of their hard work is ruined.”

The online fundraiser aims to raise $5,000. As of Monday morning it had raised nearly $350.

The fundraising page can be found at gofundme.com/f/Helping-the-Amazing-Staff-at-our-school.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Maple RidgeSchools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Prenatal care remains key amid COVID, B.C. expert says, as U.S. studies show heightened risk

Just Posted

Pierre Schryer. (Submitted photo)
Accomplished celtic fiddle player coming to Gate House Theatre

Pierre Schryer is one of Canada’s leading traditional fiddlers.

Tammy Lee runs the Port Alice Lions Club online bingo tournament every weekday until someone wins. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Port Alice Lions Club online bingo off to a successful start

All that’s missing is the smoky air of a bingo hall

Tyler Thomson led a crew of city staff, councillors and community members on a walking tour of Port Hardy to point out some initial opportunities for improving active transportation. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Port Hardy looking for walkers, cyclist and scooter-ers to give input on infrastructure

An Active Transportation Plan is being developed, and they want commmunity feedback

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by local health region as of Oct. 31, 2020. (BC Centre for Disease Control)
November already with more COVID-19 cases on Vancouver Island than all of October

Latest update from B.C. Centre for Disease Control breaks down the numbers for local Island regions

Track COVID-19 in the North Island health region online. (Black Press file photo)
Here’s how to track all the COVID-19 cases in the North Island region

Learn how to track cases in your region online.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam provides an update on the COVID pandemic during a press conference in Ottawa, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Canada’s top doctor is warning of the increasing pressure placed on hospitals as COVID-19 case counts rise in different parts of the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
VIDEO: Tam warns of increasing pressure on hospitals as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

There has been an average of more than 1,400 people in hospital each day in the past week

Fairview Elementary in Maple Ridge is closed as of Nov. 16, 2020 after a weekend break-in left the school with “significant” damage, the district says. (Google)
RCMP identify 12 and 10-year-old in connection to weekend break-in at Lower Mainland school

Community is raising funds for Fairview Elementary in Maple Ridge

ICBC sells its products through a network of 900 private insurance brokers around B.C., and also operates the province’s driver licensing division at selected locations. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
ICBC tests walk-in driver licence visits for Victoria, Surrey

Kamloops, Richmond, Burnaby part of pilot starting Nov. 23

(Black Press Media)
Prenatal care remains key amid COVID, B.C. expert says, as U.S. studies show heightened risk

Two U.S. studies point to a higher risk of more severe symptoms, premature birth

A structure fire on Herd Road Sunday night called for crews from three fire departments to battle the blaze. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen) A structure fire on Herd Road Sunday night called for crews from three fire departments to battle the blaze. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
Fire claims chickens, barn at Farmer Ben’s egg farm in Cowichan

A firefighter from Maple Bay was the first to spot the blaze and called it in.

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A teacher from Kyuquot Elementary Secondary School has been suspended indefinitely after audio clip of his inappropriate conversation surfaces. (Black Press file photo)
Vancouver Island teacher suspended after audio of inappropriate conversation in class surfaces

An investigation is underway in Kyuquot school and the suspension will be in place pending report

The Canucks ‘Reverse Retro’ jersey unveiled on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. (NHL)
VIDEO: Canucks unveil redesigned jersey as part of NHL’s ‘Reverse Retro’ collection

Jersey will be available for purchase on Dec. 1, 2020

A Nov. 6 view of the site in Port Hardy where a 10,800-square foot Canadian Coast Guard Environmental Response Depot is now under construction. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Construction of Port Hardy Coast Guard facility underway

$8.8-million environmental response depot will accelerate response to fuel spills

Most Read