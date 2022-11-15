The West Shore RCMP is investigating an attempted abduction of a 17-year-old girl in Langford on Nov. 14. (Black Press Media file photo)

RCMP investigating attempted abduction of teenage girl in Langford parking lot

Girl was shoved into her car while outside Westshore Town Centre

The West Shore RCMP is investigating an attempted abduction of a 17-year-old girl in Langford.

The teen was parked at Westshore Town Centre near the Shoppers Drug Mart between 5 and 5:30 p.m. on Monday (Nov. 14). Police said she was leaning into the back seat of her car when a man approached her from behind and shoved her fully inside the car, shutting the door behind her.

A second man then approached the vehicle and tried to get in the driver’s seat, but the girl reacted quickly and was able to lock the car, preventing either man from getting in with her.

A bystander saw the incident unfold and yelled at the two suspects, who fled the area on foot toward Kelly Road.

The first suspect is described as a man with a darker complexion in his late 20s or early 30s, standing around 6’2” and wearing a dark hoodie and pants at the time of the incident. The man had a beard and might have a tattoo of a swirl pattern on one hand or wrist.

The second suspect is described as a man with a darker complexion also in his late 20s to early 30s, wearing dark pants and a dark hoodie, and also had a beard.

“We would like to make the public aware of this as it is a concerning investigation into an attempted abduction. We have had no similar complaints of this nature, we believe this incident is isolated. The investigation is ongoing, and police would like to speak with the bystander who scared away the suspects. If you were in the area at the time and witnessed this crime take place, or you have possible dash camera footage that captured this incident please call the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264,” said Cpl. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP spokesperson, in a release.

