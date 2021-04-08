Vancouver Island tactical team officers search an area near the Nanaimo Parkway on Thursday, April 8, where man’s body was found eight days earlier. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Vancouver Island tactical team officers search an area near the Nanaimo Parkway on Thursday, April 8, where man’s body was found eight days earlier. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

RCMP investigating suspicious death along Nanaimo Parkway

Man’s body found in bushes last week, police now asking for information to assist with investigation

A body was found in bushes close to the Nanaimo Parkway last week and police are now asking the public for information that might be able to help with the investigation.

The body was found at 6:45 p.m. March 31 near Tamara Drive, and RCMP, Nanaimo Fire Rescue and B.C. Ambulance Service were called to the scene, noted a police press release. Despite emergency first aid efforts, the man could not be resuscitated and was pronounced deceased. The 58-year-old Nanaimo man’s family has been notified.

“The deceased did sustain several injuries, which investigators are attempting to understand how and when they may have occurred. As a result, the investigation is continuing.” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman.

Investigators are asking anyone who was driving on the Nanaimo Parkway or Tamara Drive between 4 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. March 31 who has dash cam or cell phone video to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file No. 2021-11524.

The B.C. Coroners Service is conducting an independent investigation to determine the facts surrounding the death.

Officers with the Vancouver Island Tactical Team will be in the area where the deceased was found Thursday, April 8, conducting a ground search in relation to the investigation.

