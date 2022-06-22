(AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)

RCMP investigating suspicious death at Port Alberni motel

RCMP say there is no threat to the public

RCMP are investigating a suspicious death at a motel in Port Alberni.

On June 18 at 6:19 p.m., Port Alberni RCMP received a report of a 31-year-old man that had received significant injuries in a motel room in the 3700 block of Redford Street in Port Alberni. The man later died in hospital as a result of his injuries.

Cst. Richard Johns of the Port Alberni RCMP said the death is being treated as suspicious.

“There is no threat to the public, and investigators are working around the clock to determine the events surrounding this death,” said Johns.

RCMP are working with the BC Coroner’s Office on the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.

