RCMP look for suspect who dodged Tasering in scuffle in Nanaimo

Michael Bonson wanted after failing to appear in court to face assault charges

Michael Bonson, 33, of Nanaimo is wanted by police for several alleged offences, including assaulting a police officer and fleeing from police. (Photo submitted)

Warrants have been issued for a man who failed to appear in court to face charges of assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and flight from police.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, efforts to find 33-year-old Michael Bonson have been unsuccessful and police believe he is taking measures to actively evade police.

The original charges against Bonson arose from an incident that occurred Sept. 21 in downtown Nanaimo. Police allege that during a vehicle stop, the investigating officer formed grounds to arrest Bonson for possession of illegal drugs, but during the arrest attempt “a violent struggle ensued” and the officer was assaulted. During the confrontation, the officer deployed a Taser, but it was ineffective and Bonson managed to break free from the officer, got back into his vehicle and drove away.

The officer did not require medical treatment and continued working.

Bonson is Caucasian, 5-foot-11, 180 pounds with short blond hair and blue eyes and he sports a moustache and goatee. His primary vehicle is a white older model Nissan Pathfinder, but it is unknown if the vehicle is currently being driven due to various mechanical issues.

Anyone with information on Bonson’s whereabouts is asked call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2020-34702.

READ ALSO: Alleged appliance thief threatens employee when confronted at Nanaimo store

READ ALSO: Repair shop in north Nanaimo has computers and phones stolen in break-in

READ ALSO: Nanaimo RCMP interested in talking to two people after car window smashed, purse stolen



photos@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CrimeRCMP Briefs