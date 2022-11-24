Nelson RCMP are investigating an incident near Blewett on Nov. 23. Photo: Phil McLachlan

Nelson RCMP are investigating an incident near Blewett on Nov. 23. Photo: Phil McLachlan

RCMP looking for 4 men who fired rifle, set trailer on fire near Nelson

Police say the men are associated with a white pick-up truck that has a plow on it

Nelson RCMP say they are searching for four men who allegedly fired a rifle and set a camper trailer on fire.

Police said in a statement that they were called to a trailer on Rover Creek Forest Service Road in Blewett on Wednesday evening where four men had visited with a rifle. One of the suspects allegedly pointed the rifle at one of the trailer’s occupants and fired it in what the police describe as a scare tactic.

Two occupants of the trailer fled the scene uninjured, and the trailer was set on fire.

RCMP say they are working to identity four male suspects associated with a white pick-up truck that has a plow attached.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nelson RCMP at 250-352-2156 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Kaslo RCMP arrest man caught dumping chemicals on vehicles

Previous story
School shooting threat in Williams Lake deemed a prank

Just Posted

Black Press Media file
3 people missing after float plane crash off northern Vancouver Island

Sayward councillor Kohen Gilkin was elected at age 18. Photo courtesy Kohen Gilkin
Sayward’s 18-year-old councillor hopes to inspire other young people to become politically-involved

Whalers volleyball team in action at a tournament. (Sandy Grenier photo)
PHSS Whalers girls volleyball team places 6th at regional championship tournament

Port Hardy Mayor Pat Corbett-Labatt gave an update on the health-care crisis during council’s Nov. 8 meeting. (Screenshot from council meeting)
Port Hardy mayor gives an update on the health-care crisis