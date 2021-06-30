RCMP looking for missing Cowichan Valley man

Cameron Blake Beaven was last seen on June 11

Missing person Cameron Blake Beaven. (Submitted)

Missing person Cameron Blake Beaven. (Submitted)

Police are asking the public for help finding a missing Cowichan Valley man who has not been seen in nearly three weeks.

Cameron Blake Beaven was last seen on Friday, June 11, and was reported missing on Saturday, June 26.

Beaven does not have a fixed address in the Duncan area, and is known to associate in the Victoria and Nanaimo area. Police say he lives a high-risk lifestyle and that family and friends are concerned for his well-being. Beaven does not have a cell phone.

Beaven is described as a white man, 5-foot-8 and 161 pounds, with light brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Beaven or his whereabouts shoud contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

missing person

Previous story
Senate passes net-zero bill and budget bill before rising for summer break
Next story
Trapped in Ethiopia’s Tigray, people ‘falling like leaves’

Just Posted

Tyson Whitney photos
Pride society hosts vehicle procession through the streets of Port Hardy

BC Hydro photo
North Island rides out hottest day of the year with a 21-hour power outage

B.C. Premier John Horgan announces the province’s four-step COVID-19 reopening plan, June 14, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. drops COVID-19 mask order, recommended until full vaccination

Blueprints for the seniors housing project in Port Hardy. (North Island Seniors Housing Foundation photo)
Update on the North Island Seniors Housing Foundation’s proposal