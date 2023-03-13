csbva

RCMP major crime unit investigating suspicious Vancouver Island death

Man suffered from injuries in remote area of Jordan River and died later in Otter Point

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found near Sooke on Sunday night.

Sooke RCMP and the British Columbia Ambulance Service responded to the 8500 block of West Coast Rd. at about 9:45 p.m. when a man was reported to be in need of medical assistance.

Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters and paramedics found that the man had died, with investigators determining that he suffered his injuries in a remote wilderness near Jordan River.

VIIMCU is leading the investigation with the assistance of the Sooke RCMP.

The investigation is still in its infancy, but police have no information to indicate that there is an ongoing threat or risk to the general public, says Sgt. Chris Manseau with the B.C. RCMP.

The public can expect to see an increase in police activity in the area of Sooke and Otter Point over the next few days while the investigation takes place

Anyone with information is asked to contact the VIIMCU information line at 250-380-621 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

