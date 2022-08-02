(File photo)

(File photo)

RCMP: Man arrested following complaint of break-and-enter, assault in Nanoose Bay

Police responded to complaint morning of July 30

A suspect was arrested after Oceanside RCMP received a complaint alleging a break-and-enter and sexual assault in the Nanoose Bay area.

Police responded to the complaint on the morning of July 30, according to Sgt. Shane Worth.

READ MORE: PQB crime report: Stop signs reported stolen by vandals in Parksville

A 29-year-old man was reported to have broken into a residence at approximately 5:15 a.m. in the Morellor Road area of Nanoose Bay and sexually assaulted a resident.

The suspect was located and arrested at approximately 11 a.m. The man was subsequently released on bail and will appear in court in Nanaimo in September. No charges have been laid yet. A report to Crown Counsel will be prepared and submitted for charge consideration, Worth said.

Oceanside RCMP asks anyone with information about this incident who has not spoken with investigators to please contact the detachment at 250-248-6111, quoting file number 2022-7268.

— NEWS Staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMPvancouverisland

Previous story
Two dogs rescued from house fire in Nanaimo

Just Posted

The Atli Chip Limited Partnership team achieved an important milestone when they loaded their first barge of slash chips which will be delivered to a Paper Excellence mill. (Submitted file photo)
Chips happening on northern Vancouver Island

The Spirit Bear, shown here preying on salmon in coastal British Columbia, is one of British Columbia’s recognized symbols. (Andrew S. Wright photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about British Columbia?

Island Health logo
Overnight service interruptions scheduled for Cormorant Island Community Health Centre

Black Press Media file photo
Convicted sex offender charged with indecent acts in Port Hardy