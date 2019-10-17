RCMP members search an area along the shoreline at Stories Beach south of Campbell River, B.C. on Oct. 17, 2019. According to local RCMP, the search is not related to the Oct. 16 homicide in south Campbell River. Photo by Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror

RCMP members search shore along Stories Beach near Campbell River

Ground search not thought to be related to Oct. 16 homicide: RCMP

Members of the RCMP were combing the shoreline at Stories Beach this morning.

Campbell River RCMP spokesperson Const. Maury Tyre wouldn’t comment on what the team was doing, only that there is no risk to public safety and he doesn’t believe it to be related to yesterday’s homicide in south Campbell River.

“There are members of the RCMP down there,” he said. “They’re conducting a ground search in regards to another investigation. There’s no risk to the public or anything down there.”

Three unmarked police cars were pulled off the Island Highway near Seawave Road south of Campbell River. RCMP members were searching an area between the road and the beach and had placed red flags throughout.

In an update this afternoon, Tyre said the search is related to an ongoing investigation, “the nature of which we are not releasing at this time.”

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

RCMP members search an area along the shoreline at Stories Beach south of Campbell River, B.C. on Oct. 17, 2019. According to local RCMP, the search is not related to the Oct. 16 homicide in south Campbell River. Photo by Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror

Previous story
Talk to your kids about vaping, B.C.’s top doctor says
Next story
Green Party leader Elizabeth May rolls through Vancouver Island to boost party stronghold

Just Posted

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Rainy days

“Forest photography is perfect on rainy days”

Raz: Creating his own Chemainus in the North Island Part 3

Mehran ‘Raz’ Razmpoosh has put the finishing touches on a brand new… Continue reading

Business for Sea Otter Eco Tours tripled in 2019

The Eco Tours season runs from May 1 to Oct. 1.

Community volleyball at PHSS

The program was formed for the community and in the hopes of getting youth off of the street.

Port McNeill Library release five-year plan

VIRL recently released its vision and operating plan for 2020 through to 2024/25.

YouTube video of Revelstoke grizzly bear goes viral

Why did the grizzly bear cross the railway tracks?

Japanese buyer expands wood pellet contract with B.C.’s Pinnacle

Mitsui and Co. increases contract with Interior energy producer

RCMP members search shore along Stories Beach near Campbell River

Ground search not thought to be related to Oct. 16 homicide: RCMP

ELECTION 2019: Have Justin Trudeau’s Liberals really cut middle-class taxes?

Conservative Andrew Scheer vows to cut bottom bracket, NDP’s Jagmeet Singh targets wealth tax

Woman charged with numerous drug offenses stemming from a raid earlier this year at Island property

Police make arrest on an outstanding warrant dating back to January

B.C. RCMP officer suing the force for malicious prosecution

Cpl. Tammy Hollingsworth cleared of wrongdoing after misconduct hearing

Talk to your kids about vaping, B.C.’s top doctor says

B.C. health officials have discovered the first vaping-related illness in the province

Alberta truck convoy plans counter-protest at climate rally with Greta Thunberg

United We Roll organizer says similar protest planned for Swedish teen’s event in Edmonton

Scheer, Trudeau, Singh haggle over potential minority government outcome

If you believe the polls, it appears the Liberals and Conservatives are neck-and-neck

Most Read