Nanaimo RCMP seek help identifying a man they allege hid out in the ceiling of a north-end business overnight, took two monitors and walked out. (Submitted photo)

RCMP on Vancouver Island seek information on alleged ‘breaking out’ bandit

Man alleged to have hid in Nanaimo business washroom ceiling overnight, took monitors

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man they allege hid out overnight in a the ceiling of a business’s washroom on Vancouver Island before “breaking out” and robbing it.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, the incident happened between 9 p.m. on Aug. 10 and 4 a.m. Aug. 11 at a business in the north end of Nanaimo, which police say can’t be named due to security reasons. According to surveillance footage, an unidentified man entered the store through its main entrance, walked into the men’s washroom, locked himself in a stall and hours after closing time, lifted himself up past the ceiling tiles and crawled over to the loss prevention officers’ office.

A motion alarm went off at approximately 4 a.m., said the press release.

READ ALSO: B.C. burglar hiding in ceiling caught after miscalculation

After breaking through the tiles and dropping down into the office, the man allegedly grabbed two monitors and exited the business through its front entrance.

Police refer to the man allegedly “breaking out” of the business as an “odd occurrence.”

Those with any information on the identity of the man or of the incident are asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345. To remain anonymous, contact Nanaimo Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or via its website, www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.

