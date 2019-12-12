RCMP Sgt. Brian Sampson holds the raven he rescued from the TCH near Duncan. (Submitted photo)

RCMP rescue wounded raven on Vancouver Island highway

Bird expected to make full recovery

Police were called to a report of an injured raven near the Trans Canada Highway and Somenos Road in Duncan on Vancouver Island on Nov. 20.

The injured bird was found on the centre median of the highway with vehicles travelling at highway speeds on either side.

RCMP Sgt. Brian Sampson, from the British Columbia Integrated Impaired Driving Unit, was nearby and first on scene to rescue the injured bird.

The raven was indeed hurt and understandably a little aggressive and threatened by the officer’s presence, however thanks to the quick reaction of the police officer, the raven was taken into custody without issue.

The injured bird was safely delivered to The Raptors centre which provided medical care to rehabilitate the raven, and it is expected to make a full recovery.

Previous story
Be aware of ticks when chopping down Christmas trees
Next story
RCMP take care when burying sex mannequins found this year in Manning Park

Just Posted

VIDEO: Octopus, bald eagle battle after bird ‘bites off more than it can chew’ near Quatsino

B.C. crew films fight between the two feisty animals in Quatsino off north Vancouver Island

Striking Western Forest Products workers willing to ‘modify position’ if talks progress

Brian Butler, USW 1-1937 president, says union and WFP to meet Thursday, Dec. 12

Midgets tie Alberni Valley Bulldogs, lose to Kerry Park Islanders

It was a bit of a rough road trip for the North Island Midget Eagles.

Help ‘Stuff the Goose’ at the Port Hardy Airport

The fundraiser ends on Dec. 18 so that the food bank can process all the donations before Christmas.

North Island Bantam Eagles are the top team in VIAHA’s Tier 2 division

“If we continue to play like that we are going to be a tough team to contend with come playoffs”

VIDEO: Andrew Scheer to resign as Conservative leader

Decision comes after weeks of Conservative infighting following the October election

RCMP take care when burying sex mannequins found this year in Manning Park

Police tasked with ensuring the mannequins were completely disposed

Mount Washington receives more than 30cm of snow

Last week, the resort announced they were pushing back opening day due to lack of snow.

B.C. seniors need better vaccine protection, advocate says

Home support down, day programs up in annual rating

RCMP rescue wounded raven on Vancouver Island highway

Bird expected to make full recovery

Be aware of ticks when chopping down Christmas trees

Potential for ticks to transfer to clothing

More rowers come forward with complaints about coach, criticism of UVic

Barney Williams is accused of verbal abuse and harassment

Raptors fans show Kawhi the love in his return to Toronto

Leonard receives championship ring, leads new club to win

Process to identify those killed in Gabriola plane crash could take days

Canadian flight museum suggests Alex Bahlsen of Mill Bay died in Tuesday’s crash

Most Read