RCMP search for suspect in Vancouver Island road rage incident

Balaclava-wearing suspect bashed victim’s vehicle with baseball bat

  • May. 13, 2019 9:30 p.m.
  • News

Oceanside RCMP are seeking the public’s help gathering information regarding a road rage incident on May 6.

Police reported they received a call at 4:30 p.m. from a victim in the incident. The victim was driving south on the Island Highway near Bayview Park Drive in Lantzville when he was sideswiped by a truck towing a trailer.

He stopped his vehicle and the driver who had struck him exited his vehicle, wearing a balaclava mask and wielding a baseball bat. The suspect proceeded to walk up and smash the baseball bat through the victim’s driver’s-side window. The victim sustained minor injuries as a result.

READ MORE: Errington store employee disarms bat-wielding bandit

The police currently do not have a suspect and are looking for public assistance. The truck was described as a 2002-2005 year model Dodge 2500 or 3500 series full-sized truck, with a crew cab and a short box.

The truck was grey in colour and reportedly had black fender flares. The truck was towing a 10-foot, single-axle flatdeck trailer at the time of the incident.

READ MORE: Oceanside RCMP use police dog to collar suspect after Nanoose Bay vehicle theft

If you have information that could lead the RCMP to a suspect, please call Const. Fraser at the Oceanside RCMP detachment at 250-248-6111, or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

— NEWS Staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Previous story
Update: Active wildfire raging in Lejac near Fraser Lake not contained yet

Just Posted

Iron Chisel crushes competition at regional powerlifting meet in Victoria

Stewart says he wants Iron Chisel to start competing at four Special Olympics’ tournaments a year.

Port Alice Health Centre emergency room will stay

The emergency room will be left intact with all equipment to be left in place and stocked.

Portside Academy of Performing Arts showcases local talent at the Gate House Theatre in Port McNeill

The dance recital featured over 30 local dancers putting on incredible performances.

UPDATE : Crews gaining control of Sayward fire

A crew of 30 firefighters was called to the fire Saturday morning

UPDATE : Firefighters battle 6.5 ha. blaze

Coastal Fire Centre, Sayward Fire Department attended a 6.5 ha. fire in Sayward

Legendary actress and singer Doris Day dead at 97

In recent years, Day had been an animal rights advocate

RCMP search for suspect in Vancouver Island road rage incident

Balaclava-wearing suspect bashed victim’s vehicle with baseball bat

Tonal stolen from Comox Valley Disc Golf contains former caretaker’s ashes

On April 22, Comox Valley Disc Golf reported a theft of their… Continue reading

Fourth threat in a week involves two northwest B.C. schools

Multiple threats, later deemed to be low-risk, were made at schools in Terrace and Kitimat

June rain will tell if B.C. is in for another hot wildfire season

Public safety minister says province’s crews are ready to go

‘Smell that?’ Langley residents complain about marijuana greenhouse

MLAs send letter to federal attorney general and health minister urging crackdown

Man charged after Surrey teen girl found in torched-out SUV

Teen’s body found in 18700-block of 24 Avenue in August 2017

Companies charged with Fraser Valley chicken abuse want to see all video evidence

Judge agrees with lawyers for chicken catching company and Sofina Foods about inadequate disclosure

Okanagan man meets bear while visiting mom’s tombstone on Mother’s Day

Amateur photographer captures brown bear strolling among the graves on Mother’s Day

Most Read