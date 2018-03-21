RCMP searching for man wanted on sexual assault charges

William Meers is known to frequent the Duncan area

The Sooke RCMP are on the lookout for a man known to frequent the Duncan area.

William Meers is wanted on two counts of sexual interference, two counts of sexual assault and seven counts of breech of recognizance.

He is described as an Aboriginal male, 173 cm tall (5-foot-8), 70 kg (155 lbs), with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who encounters Meers or knows of his whereabouts should contact the local RCMP.

“Under no circumstances should you confront or try to apprehend Meers,” Cpl. Madonna Saunderson of North District RCMP advised.

