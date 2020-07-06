RCMP searching for missing Langford teens in Cowichan Valley

Pair were headed to Lake Cowichan/Youbou area, last heard from in North Cowichan

Lake Cowichan and West Shore RCMP are searching for a pair of missing teens from Langford who failed to return home from a trip to the Cowichan Lake area on the weekend.

Dylan Deroy, 18, and Jordan Phillion, 15, were last heard from on Sunday, July 5, when Deroy’s cell phone was used near the 300 block of Gibbins Road in North Cowichan. Police say there has been no cell phone activity since then. Police say they are concerned for the well-being of the boys.

Police believe the boys may be travelling on back roads toward the Lake Cowichan or Youbou area in Deroy’s white 1996 GMC Sonoma pickup truck. They had only packed for a day trip, and police do not believe they were prepared to camp or spend the night.

Deroy’s truck is described as a white 1996 GMC Sonoma with the B.C. licence plate PD3539 and a “Syclone” sticker.

Lake Cowichan RCMP have deployed local search and rescue teams, and an RCMP helicopter and Civil Air Search and Rescue planes are conducting a search by air.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Deroy and Phillion, or who has seen a white GMC Sonoma should contact their local RCMP immediately or call 911.

missing personRCMP