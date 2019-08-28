Nanaimo RCMP is looking for Sheldon Hinton, wanted for aggravated assault. (Photos submitted)

RCMP searching for violent offender on central Vancouver Island

Sheldon Hinton, 50, wanted on arrest warrant for alleged aggravated assault in Alberta

The Nanaimo RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a man they have described as a violent offender who might be in Nanaimo.

Sheldon Hinton, 50, is wanted for aggravated assault.

The warrant for Hinton was issued in Alberta and has been extended to B.C. and investigators believe Hinton is currently in central Vancouver Island and possibly Nanaimo.

According to police, Hinton has an extensive history involving violence and has trained as a boxer.

Hinton is 6-foot-3, weighs 250 pounds and is bald.

He should be considered violent and dangerous. If seen, do not approach and call 911. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-8477.


