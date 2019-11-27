Philippe Wyckhuyse is believed to have his bicycle with him, a brown Raleigh collapsible bicycle (stock image pictured)

RCMP seek assistance in search for missing Vancouver Island man

  Nov. 27, 2019
  • News

The Comox Valley RCMP are requesting assistance from the public to locate Philippe Wyckhuyse. Phil last contacted his family on Nov. 8, 2019, and they have now become concerned after his extended absence.

Phil is in his late 60s with blonde/grey hair and blue eyes. He is approximately five-foot-10 (180 cm) tall and 240 pounds (110 kg). Phil is believed to have his bicycle with him, a brown Raleigh collapsible bicycle (stock photo attached).

If you see Philippe Wyckhuyse, or know where he is, please call the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Comox Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca.

