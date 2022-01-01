RCMP seeking info about suspect in Duncan arson incident

Police are looking for information about this possible suspect in a Nov. 26 arson incident. (Submitted by BC RCMP)

Police are looking for assistance from the public in identifying a suspect in a possible attempted arson in Duncan on Nov. 26.

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP were contacted in late November after a video surfaced on social media showing two boys were causing issues at a grocery store on Cowichan Lake Road in Duncan. Once the youths leave the store, surveillance video shows the suspect in the red hoodie lighting something on fire, and throwing it into a cardboard recycling bin at the rear of the store. The bin caught fire a short time later causing a significant amount of damage. Fortunately no one was injured in the fire.

Social media has given the Duncan RCMP several tips, and police have followed up on numerous leads, but the identity of this suspect is still unknown, said BC RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Chris Manseau.

The RCMP issued a media advisory about the incident on Dec. 31.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the North Cowichan RCMP at 250-748-5522.

