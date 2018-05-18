RCMP seeking missing Campbell River woman

She may be in the Nanaimo area heading to Prince George

Campbell River RCMP are trying to locate missing resident Lanna Anezka Grundel. She was last seen wearing a grey hoody, blue spandex pants, blue socks and flip flops.

Campbell River RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Campbell River resident, Lanna Anezka Grundel.

Grundel was last seen on May 1 at 7:30 p.m. around the Shoppers Row area of Campbell River. Since Grundel’s disappearance, police have followed up on several leads, however, she remains missing. Grundel may be in the Nanaimo area, possibly heading to Prince George.

“We are very concerned for Lanna’s health and well-being,” Said Cpl. Ron Vlooswyk of the Campbell River RCMP.

Grundel is described as a Caucasian female, 27-years-old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, reddish brown hair, brown eyes and medium build. Grundel was last seen wearing a grey hoody, blue spandex pants, blue socks and flip flops.

RCMP are asking if anyone has seen Grundel or may know of her whereabouts, that they contact their local police, Campbell River RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Previous story
BREAKING: Arrest made in 30-year cold case of murdered B.C. couple
Next story
UPDATE: Blood found in missing man’s vehicle

Just Posted

Website launches to attract North Island newcomers

VINTAS launches a new website and attraction campaign

Vancouver Island under burn ban starting May 18

Small campfires still allowed under Cat. 2 open fire prohibition

Railway groups disappointed with premier’s comments

Advocates maintain rail is still best option

B.C. Green Party pushes for wild salmon commissioner

The role would serve as a unifying force in the provincial government

UPDATED: Horgan says B.C. defending its interests in Trans Mountain pipeline

Canadian finance minister’s update comes the same day Kinder Morgan shareholders plan to meet

After 10 years of fighting drunk drivers, Alexa’s Team asks: What about pot?

As marijuana legalization looms, police are worried that impaired driving fatalities could spike

RCMP seeking missing Campbell River woman

She may be in the Nanaimo area heading to Prince George

UPDATE: Blood found in missing man’s vehicle

Searchers are sticking to a high-priority area before expanding their search for Ben Kilmer

Video: Bring your own cup and fill’er up at 7-Eleven today

It’s Bring Your Own Cup Day at 7-Eleven Friday and Saturday

Fans head to Windsor; Charles to walk Markle down the aisle

Markle asked the heir to the British throne to offer a supporting elbow in St. George’s Chapel

Plane with 104 on board crashes on takeoff in Cuba

Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti International Airport

Homeowners hire lawyer to fight speculation tax

B.C. government notified of pending class action lawsuit

UPDATE: Family of missing Ben Kilmer urges public to help search Cowichan River area

Kilmer’s work van was found abandoned in the Cowichan Valley on Wednesday, with its engine still running

BREAKING: Arrest made in 30-year cold case of murdered B.C. couple

William Earl Talbott II, a 55-year-old man from Seattle was taken into custody on Thursday

Most Read