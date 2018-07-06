North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP display items seized on June 30 as part of a lengthy drug trafficking investigation that started back in November 2018. (Submitted Photo)

RCMP seize fentanyl, weapons in Vancouver Island drug raids

Officers raided three properties in Chemainus and Crofton over the weekend

Police in the Cowichan Valley have seized drugs, guns and other items suspected of allegedly being used for trafficking after raiding three properties in Chemainus and Crofton over the weekend.

The locations of the raided properties were in the 1500 and 1700 block of Chaplain Street in Crofton, and 2800 block of Hillside Street in Chemainus.

Search warrants were executed by North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP with the assistance of their Island District Emergency Response Team (ERT) on June 30. The warrants were to seize evidence used in the trafficking of fentanyl including drugs, packaging and money.

“The RCMP recognizes the impact fentanyl has had on the Cowichan Valley and the number of overdoses and deaths it has caused. As part of our commitment to address the fentanyl crisis, the North Cowichan Duncan RCMP initiated this project to hold those accountable for making money off this deadly drug,” said Staff Sgt. Chris Swain.

“We believe the bulk amounts of crystal meth and fentanyl were intended for sale to other drug dealers in the area. These amounts would then be sold to local users. The amount seized represents over 15,000 individual doses of crystal meth and over 10,000 doses of fentanyl.”

The search warrants and subsequent investigation resulted in the seizure of:

  • Over 2 pounds of crystal meth
  • A pound and a half of fentanyl
  • 8 firearms including long guns, hand guns and a loaded shot gun
  • Counterfeit currency
  • Cash, packaging and other items used in the drug trade

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP Street Crime Unit began the lengthy investigation back in February 2018 targeting drug traffickers operating throughout the Cowichan Valley.

Taygen Mitchell Butler, 23, James Otis Downey, 22, Christopher Lee Hamilton, 41, and Timothy James Greer, 43, have all been charged with Trafficking and Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking under the Controlled Drug and Substance Act (CDSA).

RCMP said trafficking charges are expected for nine other people, while various firearms offences are also being recommended to the Crown.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP display items seized on June 30 as part of a lengthy drug trafficking investigation that started back in November 2018. (Submitted Photo)

Previous story
US-China kick off ‘biggest trade war in economic history’

Just Posted

North Island educator honoured in retirement

After more than 30+ years with SD85, Malcolm Fleeton has retired from being an educator.

Electric vehicle charging amps up on the North Island

RDMW to buy new hybrid, install more charging stations

Gas prices expected to rise on Vancouver Island

Price jumps nearly 10 cents in Victoria on Wednesday

Popular drag show coming to Port Hardy

The Crazy Señoritas will perform at The Sporty Bar and Grill

VIDEO: PHFR’s 50th Anniversary Firefighters’ Ball

It was a night to remember for Port Hardy Fire Rescue

Trudeau ‘confident’ he didn’t act inappropriately at B.C. music festival in 2000

PM says he’s been mulling the claim in the Creston Valley Advance editorial that resurfaced in June

RCMP seize fentanyl, weapons in Vancouver Island drug raids

Officers raided three properties in Chemainus and Crofton over the weekend

US-China kick off ‘biggest trade war in economic history’

The Trump administration contends China has deployed predatory tactics in a push to overtake U.S. technological dominance.

Economy adds 31,800 jobs in June, unemployment rate rises to 6.0%

The latest jobs figures arrived less than a week before the Bank of Canada’s next interest-rate decision.

Pruitt is out, handing EPA reins to former coal lobbyist

Democrats and environmental groups decried his replacement as an apologist for the coal industry.

Arson suspected in series of 29 Okanagan wildfires

RCMP task force investigation believes 29 wildfires intentionally set

History-making 1986 team frustrated Canada hasn’t returned to World Cup

It’s been 32 years since Canada qualified for its only World Cup.

Thais fight water and oxygen levels in cave as diver dies

Thai authorities are racing to pump out water from the flooded cave before more rains are forecast to hit the northern region

Tubers stuck on Courtenay’s Puntledge River

It was a harrowing afternoon for a group of tubers, floating down… Continue reading

Most Read