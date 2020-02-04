RCMP on scene along Hammond Bay Road, where special units executed a warrant at a drug lab. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

RCMP special units bust drug lab in Nanaimo

No information yet on types of drugs found or arrests made

RCMP are in the process of “cleaning” out a drug lab in Nanaimo.

Sgt. Warren Krahenbil said the RCMP’s federal serious and organized crime unit along with the clandestine enforcement and response (CLEAR) team executed a search warrant on Hammond Bay Road at about 10 a.m. Tuesday.

“We’ve uncovered a drug processing facility there, a moderate clandestine lab…” Krahenbil said. “The CLEAR team’s going to be in there cleaning that out.”

He said information about the drugs found and any arrests made would be released later today or tomorrow.

Krahenbil said the Nanaimo RCMP detachment “has been excellent” in providing assistance and said he wants to assure residents that public safety is paramount.

“There’s no public safety risk at this point,” he said. “There’ll be no evacuations, we won’t be sealing off any more road.”

READ ALSO: Fentanyl, sawed-off shotgun, $15,000 cash found in bust in downtown Nanaimo

READ ALSO: Two men arrested, drugs and weapons seized after Parksville drug bust


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Indigenous woman detained, not arrested, at northern B.C. pipeline checkpoint, RCMP say
Next story
Second B.C. coronavirus case identified in Vancouver region

Just Posted

North Island Midget Eagles wrench playoff victory from Oceanside Generals’ grasp

“We knew it was going to be a tough game as we had a short bench”

VIDEO: North Island Peewee Eagles fall to Alberni Valley Bulldogs, beat Cowichan Valley Capitals in playoff action

“Yuri scored a big goal and it was his third game ever playing defence”

Town of Port McNeill calculates they are owed $106,000 in lost interest since 2015 from CIBC

“Negotiations with the bank have been ongoing”

Sixty seats added to North Island College health-care assistant program

Additions more than double the seats for health-care assistants at NIC

EJ Klassen Motorcade celebrates last day in business

“it’s very tough to have a family run business that counts solely on one economic area”

Plane bringing Canadians back from Wuhan will make Vancouver pit stop

Coronavirus outbreak has killed more than 400 in China

Second B.C. coronavirus case identified in Vancouver region

Woman in 50s had contact with visitors from Wuhan, China

RCMP special units bust drug lab in Nanaimo

No information yet on types of drugs found or arrests made

Family panic sparked after BC Sheriff Service arrests woman with dementia

When 63-year-old’s husband realized she was gone it prompted calls to RCMP and Search and Rescue

Battery from Second World War causes evacuation at B.C. RCMP detachment

Detonation unit deployed to deal with potentially explosive war artifact

Canadian rock band The Arkells asks fans to subscribe to local news in T-shirt giveaway

Canadian rock band announced they’ll give away a free T-shirt to anyone who takes out a subscription

Woman stuck in elevator at Island hotel for an hour during power outage

Wickham endures initial panic at Best Western Plus Chemainus Inn and settles in until help arrives

Federal appeals court dismisses application challenging Trans Mountain pipeline approval

This challenge was against the second approval

For-profit senior care homes spend less on staff, B.C. advocate says

Isobel Mackenzie and Adrian Dix focus on private and public care

Most Read