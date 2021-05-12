RCMP vehicle broad-sided in Nanaimo intersection crash

A Nanaimo RCMP officer is recovering after his patrol car was hit by another vehicle at an intersection on Monday, May 10. (Photo courtesy Julia Rose)

A Nanaimo RCMP officer is at home recovering from injuries sustained when his police vehicle was broad-sided by another vehicle at an intersection Monday.

The collision occurred at approximately 5:50 pm on May 10 at the intersection of Third Street and Howard Avenue in Nanaimo’s Harewood neighbourhood.

The officer and the other driver involved were both taken to the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital with minor injuries.

According to an RCMP press release, just prior to the collision, the officer was driving westbound on Third Street at the same time that a Toyota Camry driven by a 25-year-old woman was travelling northbound on Howard Avenue. Witnesses told investigators the driver of the sedan entered the intersection and struck the police vehicle.

Investigators spoke with both drivers involved and reviewed dash cam video that they say confirmed the driver of the Camry did not stop at the stop sign at the intersection.

The intersection was closed for approximately one hour while the scene was examined and the vehicles were towed.

The officer returned to the detachment after being cleared by medical staff, but was sent home to rest and recover from the incident.

