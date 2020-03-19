(Black Press file photo)

RCMP warns of COVID-19 scams spreading through B.C.

Websites, fake emails and calls being set up to get money and personal information

Much like the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the RCMP is warning British Columbians of scams that are also spreading through the province.

In a report from the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, fraudsters are setting up ways to profit from the concerns people are having with COVID-19. Scams have set up websites, fake vaccine sales and social media posts to rip people off of their money or personal information.

“There are currently no vaccines or drugs approved to treat or prevent COVID-19,” reads the report.

“The current forecast to have efficient vaccines available for general public is months away and will be communicated via legitimate government and health authorities.”

Emails and calls have been reported which share fake information about cases in communities, asks for money for victims, tries to sell fake home sanitizing services or COVID-19 tests.

The RCMP have shared information and facts to deter further scams:

  • Only hospitals can perform the test, no other tests are genuine or guaranteed to provide accurate results
  • Follow direction of the Provincial Health Authority to decontaminate your home and reduce your personal risk.
  • It isn’t illegal to wear a mask for health reasons
  • You should only ever purchase stocks through reputable sources and banking institutions.
  • Do not respond to unsolicited email, texts or phone calls. Don’t click on any links or give any information about yourself.
  • Buy from companies or individuals you know by reputation or from past experience.

For more information on scams, visit bc.rcmp-grc.ca and visit BC Centre for Disease Control for more information on COVID-19.

