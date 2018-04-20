HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO The community newsletters were sent out with resident’s annual utilitiy bills.

RDMW sending out new community newsletters

Hyde Creek, Woss, Malcolm Island, and Coal Harbour recieve the mailouts

The Regional District of Mount Waddington (RDMW) has begun sending out new community newsletters, each dubbed with a punny name.

The “Hyde Creek Holler”, “Woss Woss’up”, “Malcolm Island Mailout”, and “Coal Harbour Connections” feature information about , local general elections, permits, and other useful community information.

Residents who live in Hyde Creek, Woss, Malcolm Island, and Coal Harbour are now receiving community newsletters in the mail accompanying their’ annual utility bills.

“Our rural communities had newsletters go out and it was a major task,” said Administrator Greg Fletcher at the April 17 RDMW Board of Directors meeting.

He then thanks staff for their help in assembling and compiling the information.

“Thanks to staff for their work in getting out newsletters to residents of Coal Harbour, Woss, Malcolm Island, and Hyde Creek. The newsletters include relevant information from all departments in conjunction with applicable utility bills,” wrote Fletcher in his monthly Administration report.

Previous story
B.C. woman known to hitchhike around province missing
Next story
Unions set for national strike against CP Rail

Just Posted

RDMW sending out new community newsletters

Hyde Creek, Woss, Malcolm Island, and Coal Harbour recieve the mailouts

RDMW and WFP working together to mend relationship

“We have come together to try and figure out the best way to find solutions around (the issues).”

New Woss Forestry Program up and running

The Fundamentals of Forestry Program started April 16

Sayward to build waterfront trail and lookoouts

“The new amenities should attract more visitors and businesses into the area.”

Missing boater identified as Wilderness Seaplanes pilot

Chief pilot Ryan MacDonald was reported missing April 9

Could facial scans and fingerprints make you unhackable?

New biometrics capabilities could be a game-changer for those trying to get on your accounts

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Video: RCMP investigation gets a deer little photobomb

Princeton RCMP were conducting a drug investigation in Princeton which a deer strolled through

Farnworth says five years too long for feds to deal with organized crime in medical pot

Needs to be dealt with much sooner than that, B.C. Public Safety Minister says

Unions set for national strike against CP Rail

Locomotive engineers, conductors and signals specialists seeking new collective agreements.

B.C. woman known to hitchhike around province missing

Aislynn Hanson, 18, last seen April 13; known to travel throughout B.C. by hitchhiking

B.C. court relies on Facebook to track down missing defendant

A court in Princeton, B.C. relied on Facebook to track down a B.C. missing his court date

Cops corral pig on the loose on Vancouver Island

Police “put the grab” on pig before it can cross the highway on Vancouver Island

Accused in B.C. school stabbing found unfit to stand trial

Decision will put hold on upcoming trial for Gabriel Klein

Most Read