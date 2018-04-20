RDMW sending out new community newsletters

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO The community newsletters were sent out with resident’s annual utilitiy bills.

The Regional District of Mount Waddington (RDMW) has begun sending out new community newsletters, each dubbed with a punny name.

The “Hyde Creek Holler”, “Woss Woss’up”, “Malcolm Island Mailout”, and “Coal Harbour Connections” feature information about , local general elections, permits, and other useful community information.

Residents who live in Hyde Creek, Woss, Malcolm Island, and Coal Harbour are now receiving community newsletters in the mail accompanying their’ annual utility bills.

“Our rural communities had newsletters go out and it was a major task,” said Administrator Greg Fletcher at the April 17 RDMW Board of Directors meeting.

He then thanks staff for their help in assembling and compiling the information.

“Thanks to staff for their work in getting out newsletters to residents of Coal Harbour, Woss, Malcolm Island, and Hyde Creek. The newsletters include relevant information from all departments in conjunction with applicable utility bills,” wrote Fletcher in his monthly Administration report.