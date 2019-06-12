RDMW to take the reigns on housing needs report project

council decided to appoint the RDMW as project coordinator on their behalf.

THOMAS KERVIN PHOTO Port Hardy council voted in favour of the RDMW taking on a housing needs report project.

The Regional District of Mount Waddington (RDMW) will be spearheading a project regarding housing needs in the North Island.

A staff report from Chief Administrative Officer Allison McCarrick was discussed at Port Hardy council’s last meeting, where McCarrick noted council needs to make a decision regarding the RDMW acting on behalf of the District of Port Hardy in the capacity of project coordinator for a Housing Needs Report Project.

McCarrick noted in her report that the Province of BC “recently passed Bill 2018-18, legislating local governments be required to complete a housing needs report for their community by April 2022 and every five years thereafter.”

According to the report, “the province permits a regional district to consider coordinating the collection and reporting of housing needs information on behalf of their members as long as required community-specific information and reporting is provided for each individual electoral area and participating community.”

McCarrick added that the North Island municipal and RDMW staff “have met and discussed a regional approach to complete the required housing needs report. If council agrees with this regional approach, council must appoint the RDMW as project coordinator on their behalf.”

The report listed two options for council to consider:

1. Do not permit the RDMW to act as project coordinator on behalf of the District of Port Hardy for the Housing Needs Report Project; or

2. Authorize the RDMW to act as project coordinator on behalf of the District of Port Hardy for the Housing Needs Report Project and approve the RDMW to work with the consultant to apply to the Union of BC Municipalities for associated grant funding.

According to McCarrick, council voted and decided to go with option two.