RDMW wants to hear your thoughts on Hut to Hut plan for North Coast Trail

FACEBOOK PHOTO/ SUNSHINE COAST TRAIL An example of a hut on the Sunshine Coast Trail which is Canada’s longest and free to use hut-to-hut hiking trail.

The Regional District of Mount Waddington (RDMW) is in the midst of developing a Hut to Hut Plan for the North Coast Trail.

“North Coast Trail managers and partners have long recognized that the development of a network of appropriately scaled, sensitively sited and well managed comfort camping accommodations will enhance the visitor experience, expand shoulder season visitation and market reach and improve visitor safety on the trail,” states a press release from the RDMW. “It will also elevate the economic benefits to local communities and businesses.”

According to the release, the purpose of the plan is to identify the target markets for the trail, identify the preferred accommodation type, level of service and design, propose preferred locations in which the accommodations should be sited, detail the operational model and management strategies and outline the business case for the network. The plan will establish clear direction and next steps for the development of North Coast Trail comfort camping experience.

In order to get input on the plan, the RDMW has released an online survey where people can share their ideas.

The survey period will end on Oct. 13 at 4:30 p.m.

Any questions about the initiative, please contact Pat English, Manager of Economic Development with the DMW, at 250-956-3301.

The release added that anyone who wants to participate in the survey should protect their privacy. “Do not include any personal information that can allow you to be identified. Thank you for helping develop a well-informed plan for the North Coast Trail comfort camping network.”

To take part in the survey, go to https://ca.surveygizmo.com/s3/50054603/NCT-hut-to-hut

